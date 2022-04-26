WHO chief says we are 'increasingly blind' on COVID transmission

GENEVA/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying we are “blind” to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.

“As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less & less information about transmission and sequencing,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference at the U.N. agency’s headquarters in Geneva. “This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution,” he added. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Jennifer Rigby)