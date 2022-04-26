ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO chief says we are 'increasingly blind' on COVID transmission

 2 days ago

GENEVA/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying we are “blind” to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.

“As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less & less information about transmission and sequencing,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference at the U.N. agency’s headquarters in Geneva. “This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution,” he added. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Jennifer Rigby)

Marguerite Hess
1d ago

covid will be around forever. just like all the other viruses the world. fortunately it doesn't seem to be mutating to a more deadly form, but just highly contagious. To get much more contagious it would need to have wings and be like a heat vseeking missile chasing people. What concerns me more than covid? The fact that it was created by mankind. And that someone in a lab, somewhere and someday, may well create another virus. We are our own worse enemy and will be the cause of our destruction. How's that for a happy thought?

what's my name again
2d ago

That's because the WHO and the CDC pulled the wool over everyone's eyes for the last few years. 🖕 em both.

impeach Brandon fjb
1d ago

mark my words Demotard lockdowns in the near future so they can try to rig the election again like they did in 2020

