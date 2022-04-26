2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Last mock of the year, and it is a no trade draft. I used PFN. 147: NYG select Deangalo Malone Edge Western Kentucky. 173: NYG select Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State. This draft accomplishes two things: 1) It puts two more plus players on the OL leaving us to get a center either in FA or the draft in 2023 to fix what Getty couldn't. I think both will step in from day one barring injury and while they may struggle early, I think by the halfway point the OL line becomes a strength (as long as Feliciano plays well at C). 2). Defensively, I think this sets Wink up for success in his first year with us as it gives him a shutdown corner, a dynamic safety, a stud LB and an edge with upside. Maye was available at 36, but I think the OL is the priority this year if they are truly going to give DJ a fair shot at proving himself. Cross probably doesn't make it to 81 but if he is there, we should snatch him up. I like Bellinger at TE and Shakir at WR, both play from game 1 and contribute big this year. The biggest surprise was Pierce falling to the 6th round and that was the easiest pick to make. I didn't get a DT or a P, but there will be plenty of UDFA's available to sign and bring in to compete for a spot.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO