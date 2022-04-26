ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines emerged as a force in the Big 10 as the 2021 season wore on. They overcame Penn State, Ohio State, and Iowa on their way to winning the Big 10 Championship and earning a ticket to the College Football Playoffs. Michigan was carried by its defense,...

www.bigblueview.com

Big Blue View

First mock draft since joining in 2016

5. Evan Neal - seems like this year's Andrew Thomas and that's good enough for me. 7. Garrett Wilson - You can't get a true #1 receiver in free agency unless you pay near QB money. Golladay is an injury prone disaster who can't get open. Shep is Shep. This is a huge need, and the WR's at the top of the draft have been great in recent drafts. This is truly both need and value. I don't view it as a luxury pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#The New York Giants#Penn State
Big Blue View

Straight draft Final Mock

Last mock of the year, and it is a no trade draft. I used PFN. 147: NYG select Deangalo Malone Edge Western Kentucky. 173: NYG select Daniel Bellinger TE San Diego State. This draft accomplishes two things: 1) It puts two more plus players on the OL leaving us to get a center either in FA or the draft in 2023 to fix what Getty couldn't. I think both will step in from day one barring injury and while they may struggle early, I think by the halfway point the OL line becomes a strength (as long as Feliciano plays well at C). 2). Defensively, I think this sets Wink up for success in his first year with us as it gives him a shutdown corner, a dynamic safety, a stud LB and an edge with upside. Maye was available at 36, but I think the OL is the priority this year if they are truly going to give DJ a fair shot at proving himself. Cross probably doesn't make it to 81 but if he is there, we should snatch him up. I like Bellinger at TE and Shakir at WR, both play from game 1 and contribute big this year. The biggest surprise was Pierce falling to the 6th round and that was the easiest pick to make. I didn't get a DT or a P, but there will be plenty of UDFA's available to sign and bring in to compete for a spot.
NFL
Big Blue View

Unpacking ESPN's Ten-Year Draft Rankings

Or I tried to, then surrendered. A decade is a long time in the NFL. Only ten teams are substantially the same in the front office while as many have undergone three wholesale changes. Second point; a sketchy metric, CAVOE (Career AV Over Expected) assigns every draft slot an expectation,...
NFL
Big Blue View

Trader Joe Final Mock with trades

Here is a final mock draft with trades. I used Fanspeak with the Josh Edwards Board. 1:5- Trade to Philadelphia for 1:15 and 1:18 Philly selected Ekwonu. 1:7- Trade to New Orleans for 1:16 and 1:19 N.O. selected Hamilton. 1:15- NYG select WR Jameson Williams Alabama. 1:16- NYG select OT...
Big Blue View

NFL Draft rumors: Derek Stingley to Giants chatter continues

We are now just a day away from the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s check some of the draft rumors and buzz that might impact your New York Giants. ESPN says the LSU cornerback “seems to have worked his way back into the top-10 conversation” and that the Giants “are among the teams to watch” as a landing spot.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft day special edition

Draft day! Shouldn’t this, or at least Friday, be a national holiday? Well, regardless, the work never stops at Big Blue View. And, the mail never stops coming. So, let’s open up a special edition of the Big Blue View Mailbag. Dave Pakenham asks: With the talk about...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Mt final mock for this offseason

(Accepted a major Trade up with Pittsburgh and they took Willis at 5,got a 3rd for Bradberry. Neal and Icky were gone..get the best pass protector in this class...not a bad thing as it's a passing league and we probably will be trying to get something going there. 20: R1...
NFL
Big Blue View

ABCs of 2022 NFL Draft: Breaking down the draft, from A-Z

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here! What will New York Giants rookie GM Joe Schoen do? Where will some of the draft’s most interesting players end up? Here is an ABC look that tries to capture some of the things to pay attention to over the next three days.
NFL
Big Blue View

When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. as the 32 NFL teams descend on Las Vegas to gamble on their futures. It will be Vegas’ first time hosting the draft, since the city was supposed to have hosted the 2020 draft before Covid forced it online.
NFL

