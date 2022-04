New rules were established for youth visiting the new Heckart Community Center after a few incidents occurred since the opening one month ago. On April 6, Sedalia Police responded to the Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, for a fight in the parking lot. Officers spoke to several adults and juveniles who were involved in the disturbance. Three adults, ranging in age from 39 to 47, were issued Sedalia Municipal Court Summonses for Peace Disturbance. All three adults also received a one-year trespass warning from all city park properties. Three juvenile referrals were forwarded to the Juvenile Office as well.

