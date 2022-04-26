ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy reports 29,575 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 146 deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 29,575 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 24,878 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 146 from 93.

Italy has registered 162,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,328 on Tuesday, up from 10,050 a day earlier.

There were 23 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 26 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 409, decreasing from 416 on Monday.

Some 182,675 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 138,803, the health ministry said.

