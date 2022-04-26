ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

WATCH: Steve explains La Nina

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Peregrine falcons feed the first chicks of 2022...

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Why is spring so cool and damp? Blame La Nina

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spring in Wisconsin is unpredictable. However, this year has been pretty cool and damp. We haven’t seen many days of warmth and sun. “A big driving reason is La Nina,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon. “Normally the trade winds off the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Owl family visits Appleton woman

A new brood of peregrine falcon chicks hatch in Oak Creek, the first hatchlings at WPS and We Energies plants in Wisconsin.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Local vet excited for Honor Flight

A new brood of peregrine falcon chicks hatch in Oak Creek, the first hatchlings at WPS and We Energies plants in Wisconsin.
OAK CREEK, WI
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
AccuWeather

Extreme wildfire danger escalating across the western US

Numerous fires are already burning, some out of control, and weather conditions are making the fire danger much worse. As more than 500 firefighters battled massive flames across the Southwest, helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water for the first time on Thursday. Over the past week, at least half of a dozen wildfires raced across Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, and AccuWeather forecasters warned that the spring winds combined with little precipitation and warm weather would only help fuel the fires.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vietnam vet on the importance of the Honor Flight

A new brood of peregrine falcon chicks hatch in Oak Creek, the first hatchlings at WPS and We Energies plants in Wisconsin.
OAK CREEK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Olympians join Ariens for Nordic Center celebration

The night will be mainly clear for much of Northeast Wisconsin, but additional cloud cover is possible for areas south and west of the Fox Cities. Across downtown Appleton signs promoting Mile of Music, or Mile 9, are already up. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The suspect is charged with 1st...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Ariens holds kickoff event for upcoming nordic center

According to Rachelle Lemerond, Melissa’s sister, the couple was married but in the process of divorce. Rick said, “WOW! This is just a sight to see. this is my overall goal. This is what Rick’s Toybox is all about.”. Updated: 3 hours ago. The judge told the...
POLITICS

