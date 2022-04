Springtime ushers in the return of many things — blooming flowers, leafy trees, and Dunkin’s Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, of course. Technically, the Butter Pecan flavor is back at Dunkin’ as part of the summer 2022 menu as of April 27, but Dunkin’ stans will take the Baskin-Robbins ice cream-inspired flavor any way they can get it. The drink has returned at different times of the year throughout its 10-year run — as early as March and as late as June — but this year seems to be a happy medium. Here’s what to know about the Butter Pecan Coffee’s highly anticipated return.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO