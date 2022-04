The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. See below for the draft order for the first round as well as additional information on how to watch the three-day-event. For the second straight year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first overall pick. Last year, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was considered all but guaranteed to head to Jacksonville as the first overall selection in a draft class marked by high-profile quarterback talent. 2022 looks a little different, without a clear consensus with what the Jags will do. PFT has Doug Pederson and co taking DE Travon Walker (Georgia), while Chris Simms’ mock draft has the team going for Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO