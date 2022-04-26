ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fidelity will start offering bitcoin as an investment option in 401(k) accounts

By The Associated Press
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — More workers may soon be able to stake some of their 401(k) retirement savings to bitcoin, as cryptocurrencies crack even deeper into the mainstream. Retirement giant Fidelity said Tuesday that it's launched a way for workers to put some of their 401(k) savings and contributions directly in bitcoin,...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Gray
dailyhodl.com

$3,500,000,000 Hedge Fund Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO): Report

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is reportedly devoting nearly half of his firm’s $3.5 billion worth of assets under management to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) and crypto-related stocks. Scaramucci says in a new interview with Bloomberg that SkyBridge Capital has “adapted and repositioned” during the pandemic, noting...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fidelity
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Rally in Coming Weeks, Says Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE) Ready for Bounce

A popular analyst is digging into the charts to see if a diverse trio of crypto assets might be primed for rallies. The pseudonymous crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 174,200 Twitter followers that if Bitcoin (BTC) maintains its trend of higher lows dating back to late February, he believes the leading cryptocurrency can roar past the $55,000 level.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Now You Can Own Bitcoin in 401(k)s. Should You?

Fidelity Investments just made a major splash by announcing they will allow trading in Bitcoin in the 401(k) plans they administer starting midyear. This makes Fidelity the first major plan provider – though almost certainly not the last – to allow trading in Bitcoin. News was scant as to whether other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum would eventually be allowed in Fidelity 401(k) accounts. For now, the focus is on Bitcoin.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Today in Crypto: Fidelity to Permit Bitcoin in 401(k)s; Delays in Ethereum Upgrade Frustrate Investors; Fort Worth to Mine Bitcoin; Buenos Aires to Allow Crypto Tax Payments

Ether has said it plans to do better at upping its status in the crypto world, though “the clock’s ticking,” Reuters reported Tuesday (April 26). Ether was supposedly weeks away from its June “merge,” which could make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry. The merge was purportedly going to see ether mining transition away from its energy-intensive proof of work method and go to proof of stake, the report noted.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Wall Street's big slide makes retail investors wary to 'buy the dip'

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. investors have apparently been losing their appetite to "buy the dip" during Wall Street's recent slide, further eroding support for a market pummeled by worries over everything from tightening monetary policy to the war in Ukraine. Options trading data tracked by Vanda Research...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Best Vanguard Funds for Beginner Investors

New to investing? Buy any of these Vanguard ETFs to kickstart your portfolio. Seven top Vanguard funds for beginning investors. Beginner investors would do well sticking to a passive investment approach. Research shows that most retail investors and even professional active fund managers often fail to beat a simple index fund over the long run. While active stock picking can be a fun hobby and lead to high returns, keeping investments simple, diversified and low cost is often the easiest and most reliable method of building real long-term wealth. For that role, Vanguard's current lineup of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, is ideal. Founded by the legendary investor Jack Bogle, Vanguard has become known for its accessible, low-cost, investor-friendly funds. With a history of prioritizing investor education and fee reductions, Vanguard ETFs are an excellent choice for any beginner investor. Here's a list of the seven best Vanguard funds to start your investment portfolio with.
MARKETS
pymnts

Crypto Investments Can Turn Black to Red and Back Overnight, but Owners Still Want to Pay

Bitcoin tanked on April 26, dropping more than 5% over the course of the day, reaching just under $38,000. Which means that as of 5 p.m. Eastern, just 46% of all bitcoin holders were in the black with 12% breaking even, according to IntoTheBlock. Compare that to the start of the business day, when bitcoin was about $40,300 and 63% of bitcoin investors were in the black, and you get a sense of why investing in cryptocurrencies can be rough business.
STOCKS
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy