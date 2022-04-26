ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston-born Shipley Do-Nuts plans to double its locations with huge expansion

By Emma Balter
 2 days ago
Shipley Do-Nuts will double its locations in the next five years. (Shipley Do-Nuts)

Shipley Do-Nuts, a staple in Houstonians' lives for more than 85 years, is planning an aggressive expansion that will significantly grow its footprint in Texas and nationwide.

The chain wrapped its first quarter of 2022 by announcing it will open 350 new locations over the next five years, doubling the size of the company.

Shipley is looking to new frontiers with this expansion, having signed franchise agreements for 25 shops in Maryland and 25 in the Atlanta area, both new markets. The first of these are planned to open at the end of 2022.

Shipley is among other iconic Texas brands such as Whataburger and Buc-ee's that have spread the love outside the state in recent years. As with every fast food conglomerate, Shipley started small.

Lawrence Shipley, Sr. and his wife, Lillie, founded Shipley Do-Nuts in 1936, selling doughnuts out of a bakery at 1417 Crockett Street in Houston's First Ward. Over the next decades, the business began offering kolaches, beignets and coffee, and now has 63 varieties of doughnuts.

In 1987, it began franchising. Peak Rock Capital, a private equity firm based in Austin, acquired Shipley in January 2021.

Today, under the leadership of CEO Clifton Rutledge, there are more than 330 Shipley franchise locations in 10 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and of course, Texas.

As well as the 50 upcoming stores in Maryland and Georgia, the company signed an additional 20 franchise agreements for Texas, notably in Weslaco in the Rio Grande Valley and in north Texas.

In 2022 alone, Shipley will debut about 40 shops, including the very first one in Tallahassee, Florida, which opened its doors in February.

Rutledge said the company has taken steps to attract franchisees that are already qualified, multi-unit operators of other chains in order to build on Shipley's expansion.

The brand continues to actively recruit potential franchisees and is currently focusing on deepening its presence in the Southeast, Colorado and Oklahoma.

