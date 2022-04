Watch: Amy Schumer Reflects on Will Smith's Slap: "Really Upsetting" All is fair in love and…comedy. In case you missed it, during her 2022 Oscars opening monologue, Amy Schumer elicited quite the reaction from the crowd when she cracked a joke at Leonardo DiCaprio's expense: "He's done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet…for his girlfriends," she said during the March 27 show. "Because he's older and they're younger. Okay, you get it."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO