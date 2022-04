There’s more than one way to chip, but no matter the method, one goal stays the same: You need to use the clubhead’s bounce, or trailing edge, to consistently hit good shots around the greens. By striking the ground with the bounce first—and not the leading edge—you can execute these shots without worrying about hitting them fat. You can even be super aggressive with your swing, and the club will still skim along the turf. I recommend two chipping methods for the recreational golfer: The hinge-and-hold method I’m demonstrating (above) and a stiff-wristed technique that is executed exactly how it sounds.

