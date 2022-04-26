ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop this Therabody sale at Best Buy to save on some of the best massage devices available

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wD2YQ_0fKeDQqH00
The Therabody Theragun Elite is the best massage gun we've ever tested and you can get it (and more) on sale at Best Buy. Therabody/Best Buy

How does a relaxing massage at the end of a long day sound? With Therabody massage guns, you can soothe unwanted aches and pains from the comfort of your home. Right now, Best Buy has the compact massage devices you need to rest even easier at the end of the day for wallet-friendly prices.

For a limited time only, the tech retailer is offering a collection of Therabody's Theragun devices on sale for up to $300 off. Whether you need something with all the bells and whistles or something you can fit into your backpack, Therabody has you covered with user-friendly devices at affordable prices.

We can wholeheartedly recommend the Theragun Elite , typically listed for $399.99 but now available for 13% off at $349.99. The Elite is the best massage gun we've ever tested , having been impressed with its ergonomically-designed handle and educational Therabody smartphone app that helps you get the most out of your use. With its five changeable speeds and five included attachments, the Elite offers a wide range of sensations and pressure levels for everyone from exercise gurus to casual joggers. Its aforementioned ergonomic handle is triangular, making it easier to target the muscles in your back, neck and shoulders compared to other massage guns. The cherry on top is its Bluetooth capability, connecting to the Therabody app that lets you choose from different warm-ups and cool-downs for specific sports along with treatments for issues like carpal tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnHrf_0fKeDQqH00
The Theragun mini massage gun has a user-friendly design ready to go wherever you need it to be. Therabody

For something even easier to take with you to the gym, there's the Theragun mini , on sale for as low as $147.99—a $52 discount from its list price of $199.99. Another one of our favorite massage guns , the mini also has an ergonomic triangular handle that comfortably fits into your hand. While it doesn't have the Bluetooth capability of the Elite, you can still use the Therabody mobile app to look up videos showing you what muscle groups to massage. Its compact size not only makes it easy to move along your neck and back, but also to throw into your gym bag if you need a quick massage after a workout.

Therabody makes some of the best pieces of fitness technology and this Best Buy sale has the devices for exceptionally affordable prices. Be sure to shop fast though, as these prices don't stay stiff for long.

Shop the Therabody sale at Best Buy .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

