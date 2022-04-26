ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Amazing response’ frees up space after CMPD animal shelter reached zero capacity

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZgCs_0fKeDNRK00

Kennels are now open at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control days after the shelter experienced a space shortage.

More than 25 kennels can now house dogs in need thanks to the community’s “amazing response,” said Julia Conner, the shelter’s social media coordinator.

Last week, the shelter pleaded for adopters and animal fosters to help after its 155 dog kennels reached zero capacity . People showed up over the weekend and helped by adopting 28 dogs and taking some on “staycations,” Conner said.

Staycations ” allow people to give shelter dogs a break from their kennels by bringing them into their homes for a five days or more if they choose to adopt. The animals may eventually return to the shelter.

“Thanks to those adoptions our fosters were able to take on new dogs and we made space,” Conner said.

The shelter anticipated more adoptions on Tuesday, according to Conner.

Comments / 1

GODSENT
2d ago

GOD IS SO GOOD!!🙏🏻! THANK EVERYONE SO MUCH FOR SAVING THEM 🐕🦮🐕‍🦺🐩🐈IT IS SO WONDERFUL THAT EVERYONE CAME OUT TO HELP!! WE HAVE TO MAKE CHARLOTTE SHELTERS NO KILL SHELTERS!! WE ALSO NEED A BIGGER facility for the animals Charlotte is growing and the small capacity for the animals is not enough!!!! PLEASE THE CITY OF CHARLOTTE HAVE TO STEP UP!! SAVE THE ANIMAL'S 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻PRAYING FOR ALL OF THEM TO GET A LOVING ❤ HOME!!!🐕🦮🐕‍🦺🐈🐩🐎🐁🐀

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Shelter Dogs#The Animals#Dog#Animal Care
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
548
Followers
138
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy