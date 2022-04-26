‘Amazing response’ frees up space after CMPD animal shelter reached zero capacity

Kennels are now open at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control days after the shelter experienced a space shortage.

More than 25 kennels can now house dogs in need thanks to the community’s “amazing response,” said Julia Conner, the shelter’s social media coordinator.

Last week, the shelter pleaded for adopters and animal fosters to help after its 155 dog kennels reached zero capacity . People showed up over the weekend and helped by adopting 28 dogs and taking some on “staycations,” Conner said.

“ Staycations ” allow people to give shelter dogs a break from their kennels by bringing them into their homes for a five days or more if they choose to adopt. The animals may eventually return to the shelter.

“Thanks to those adoptions our fosters were able to take on new dogs and we made space,” Conner said.

The shelter anticipated more adoptions on Tuesday, according to Conner.