The clock is ticking on any potential Deebo Samuel trade. An answer to whether Samuel will be suiting up for the 49ers in 2022 or not will likely arrive Thursday night in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Set to be a spectator of the opening round, San Francisco could leap into the first 32 picks by sending away its disgruntled wide receiver. If the 49ers don’t complete a trade Thursday, Samuel will most likely be sticking with the team which selected him in 2019 and turned him into a star.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO