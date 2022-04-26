How Tony Finau and his coach built one of the game’s strongest swings | Swing Whisperers

Tiger Woods played with his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter on Thursday. That was expected. Banks Cozby did too. That maybe wasn’t. Woods was scouting Southern Hills ahead of next month’s PGA Championship, and perhaps this is the best way to describe both how his day went and how his surgically repaired right leg held up:
Even before Bryson DeChambeau decided to transform himself into one of the pro golf’s longest bombers, he had made a name for himself as the Tour’s “mad scientist,” using his exacting nature to squeeze every possible ounce of advantage out of both his equipment and his swing.
The 1969 Ryder Cup was a turning point for Jack Nicklaus. A rookie on the U.S. team, Jack played 18 holes on Thursday and Friday, then 36 holes of singles on Saturday (as was the format back then). He was just 29 years-old, but admitted that was “the first time in my life I got tired.”
Hitting the golf ball straight is hard — and that might be underselling it. There are (seemingly) a million things that need to sync up to hit the ball straight, and it rarely, if ever, happens. One key ingredient for hitting the ball straight is hand path, and its...
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped Mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I have all s-flex clubs in my bag. Should I play the same flex in all my clubs or mix it up? – Martin J.,...
Grayson Murray says Kevin Na shouted obscenities at him before Murray confronted Na and threatened to “drop his a**.” Na, meanwhile, says “that’s not exactly how it went down.” And Ricky Barnes says it all reminded him of “the normal NBA fight, where they act like they’re going to hit someone and no one’s going to hit someone.”
The PGA Tour will soon make a splash into the NFT world and is in the midst of finalizing partnerships with multiple NFT companies to create additional revenue streams for players. All it needs now is for a quorum of Tour players to officially pledge involvement. The Tour notified players...
On this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, Harry Higgs explains the reasoning behind his distinctive look. Enjoy watching every round with golf’s signature sip, Elijah Craig Bourbon. Save $5 when you order a bottle on Drizly.com with code GOLFMAG5. Cobra Golf’s new KING Forged TEC...
Through 36 holes at the Mexico Open, Jon Rahm leads by two. But at the casinos?. There, he’s practically already won. “Yeah, pretty crazy,” said Brady Kannon, a golf betting analyst for the Vegas Stats and Information Network. Here’s why. According to odds from BetMGM, Rahm opened as...
Anna Davis has a flair for the dramatic. Just a month after her ANWA triumph, Davis yet again used a late rally to pen another chapter to her growing lore. This time, it came in her first ever start on the LPGA Tour. Standing on the 16th tee of her...
