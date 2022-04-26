ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tony Finau and his coach built one of the game’s strongest swings | Swing Whisperers

Cover picture for the articleIn the debut episode of “Swing Whisperers,” GOLF Top 100...

The ‘bucket list’ golf workout that helped Jack Nicklaus lose 20 lbs

The 1969 Ryder Cup was a turning point for Jack Nicklaus. A rookie on the U.S. team, Jack played 18 holes on Thursday and Friday, then 36 holes of singles on Saturday (as was the format back then). He was just 29 years-old, but admitted that was “the first time in my life I got tired.”
How to improve your hand path and hit the ball straighter

Hitting the golf ball straight is hard — and that might be underselling it. There are (seemingly) a million things that need to sync up to hit the ball straight, and it rarely, if ever, happens. One key ingredient for hitting the ball straight is hand path, and its...
2 pros confront each other at Mexico Open. But severity depends on who you ask.

Grayson Murray says Kevin Na shouted obscenities at him before Murray confronted Na and threatened to “drop his a**.” Na, meanwhile, says “that’s not exactly how it went down.” And Ricky Barnes says it all reminded him of “the normal NBA fight, where they act like they’re going to hit someone and no one’s going to hit someone.”
Jon Rahm leads by two. But casinos are declaring he’s practically won.

Through 36 holes at the Mexico Open, Jon Rahm leads by two. But at the casinos?. There, he’s practically already won. “Yeah, pretty crazy,” said Brady Kannon, a golf betting analyst for the Vegas Stats and Information Network. Here’s why. According to odds from BetMGM, Rahm opened as...
16-year-old ANWA winner uses epic finish to make first LPGA cut

Anna Davis has a flair for the dramatic. Just a month after her ANWA triumph, Davis yet again used a late rally to pen another chapter to her growing lore. This time, it came in her first ever start on the LPGA Tour. Standing on the 16th tee of her...
