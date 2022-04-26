ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore School For The Arts Remains A Magnet For Young Talent

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38orSk_0fKeD0Ds00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several very famous actors, musicians and dancers all graduated from the same high school in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore School for the Arts has been around for 42 years, and in the years since its establishment, it has become a gem in the arts community.

Though it is a public school, it also is a place where young people’s dreams can become reality and where students can become stars.

Just ask senior Makayla Williams, who is studying dance and points out that Baltimore School for the Arts is far from your typical high school.

“There are so many different aspects to dance and there is something new to achieve everyday,” Williams said. “A lot of times dancers go to school with kids that aren’t particularly interested in the arts. So, I feel like coming to BSA was really important for me because I wanted to be surrounded by all the supportive energy.”

The school’s more than 400 students get elite training in visual arts, theatre, music, film and dance.

Interim Executive Director Roz Cauthen is in charge of it all.

“Our goal is to use the arts at a level of excellency to the point where it can change kids’ lives,” Cauthen said.

That training has changed the lives of so many stars we know. BSA has a long list of successful alumni.

Tupac, Jada Pinkett Smith, fashion designer Christian Siriano, Larry Gilliard, Jr., who played D’Angelo Barksdale on The Wire–and one we spoke with one-on–one, Tracie Thoms.

“I just think that the training is so stellar there,” Thoms said. “It literally unlocks something in you. Whether you go into the arts or not. It just unlocks your world view.”

Thoms has appeared in dozens of TV series and films, including “Cold Case” and “Rent.”

She grew up here in Baltimore and transferred to BSA her sophomore year. She said the theatre program changed her life.

“I think it’s one of Baltimore’s crowning jewels,” Thoms said. “It is such a beacon of light for so many students who wouldn’t have access to it in any other way and wouldn’t even think of themselves in that way. I didn’t think I was going to be professional actress, necessarily. I thought I was always going to, like, to do it on the weekends or for fun in addition to whatever real job I got and here I am.”

Watching dreams come true here is what keeps the school’s legacy going.

“Being a part of that purpose and that mission, it wakes me up in the morning,” Cauthen said. “It motivates me to walk through these doors every day. I feel like I’m a part of something really special.”

Williams, the senior dance student, will be off to college soon where she hopes to expand on her talents.

She’s inspired by all the graduates who came before her.

“Makes me hopeful for my future, you know, if they can go off and be successful and get what they want for themselves, it makes me hopeful that I can do it for myself as well,” Williams said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Kennedy Krieger Institute’s ROAR for Kids 5K To Be Held in Cockeysville This Weekend

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Kennedy Krieger ROAR for Kids 5k returns to Cockeysville this Saturday.   The run and walk event will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic at Oregon Ridge Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It supports research and programs at the institute and has raised over $3 million since it started in 2005.   The funding helps families getting treatment at the institute like Michele Mueller and her 4-year-old son Tripp, who was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, a condition where a portion of the brain that controls movement is damaged and causes limbs to be...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Flower Mart Returns In-Person To Mount Vernon, Signaling Spring In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sure sign that Spring has sprung in Baltimore is when Flower Mart returns. The tradition kicked off Friday. “I love flowers and plants of all kinds and it’s back!” Beverly Wise of Baltimore County said. “So, here I am.” Dating back to 1911, the two-day event is the oldest free public festival in Baltimore, the city said. It was originally held to get people to buy flowers and plant them in the city. Flower Mart is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mount Vernon Place, the home of Baltimore’s Washington Monument. The festival boasts 45...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Learning About Ottmar Merghenthaler At The Baltimore Museum Of Industry

Hi everyone! We wrapped up Museum Week on Friday at a place that I personally find fascinating. We were on site at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. The amount of things invented and designed in Baltimore that have had a world-wide impact is amazing. It is a great place to take kids. As for adults, with your database of life, I think the words “FOR REAL” will be spoken while wandering the beautifully presented exhibits more than a few times. And for this day’s visit we chose just such an exhibit: the print shop. Did you know that a Baltimore watchmaker named Ottmar...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Checking Out Joan Mitchell’s Work At The Baltimore Museum Of Art

Hi everyone! Simply put, the Baltimore Museum of Art is a world-class facility. And this is not news. From the time two Baltimore sisters, Claribel and Etta Cone, established the BMA’s Henri Matisse collection, (over 600 works), the museum has continued to grow in stature. Picasso, Monet, Gaugin, Degas and others are on display. Legit, people make coming to Baltimore and visiting the museum a destination vacation or trip. Tell ya what, here is the website, so take a gander. The virtual tours are just great. Then go for an in-person visit. As I like to tell people, put on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Visiting Baltimore’s Babe Ruth Museum On ‘Babe Ruth Day’

Hi everyone! A sculpture of Babe Ruth stands tall outside of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Photo by: Jerry Driendl/Getty Images) On April 27, 1947, Baseball Commissioner A.B. “Happy” Chandler hosted “Babe Ruth Day” at Yankee Stadium. It was an event to honor the many many at the time viewed as the face of baseball. We all know George Herman Ruth was born in Baltimore and began his professional career with Baltimore’s minor league team. He was discovered by manager Jack Dunn, with the press calling Ruth “Dunn’s bonus baby.” It was a moniker that stuck, and it’s how Ruth became known as...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mormon Temple Opens For Tours To Public For The First Time In Nearly 50 Years

KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Washington, D.C. temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located in Kensington, Maryland, opened its doors to non-Mormons Thursday for an extended open house. It’s the first open house of its kind in about 50 years. Thousands of commuters catch a glimpse of the castle-like structure daily while traveling along the Capital Beltway. That is the most anyone who isn’t a member of the Mormon faith has seen of the church in years because it’s not open to the public. The open house and rededication were delayed due to the pandemic. The open house...
KENSINGTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Catholic Nuns: A Compelling, Long-Overlooked History In Baltimore And Elsewhere

(AP/WJZ) — Even as a young adult, Shannen Dee Williams – who grew up Black and Catholic in Memphis, Tennessee – knew of only one Black nun, and a fake one at that: Sister Mary Clarence, as played by Whoopi Goldberg in the comic film “Sister Act.” After 14 years of tenacious research, Williams – a history professor at the University of Dayton — arguably now knows more about America’s Black nuns than anyone in the world. Her comprehensive and compelling history of them, “Subversive Habits,” will be published May 17. Williams found that many Black nuns were modest about their achievements...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Tracie Thoms
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Siblings’ Woodwork Featured At Havre De Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The 40th Annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Festival will be held in Havre de Grace this weekend. The festival, the largest fundraiser for the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, will feature a blend of vintage and contemporary decoys, as well as wildlife artwork. Among the people whose work will be featured are Bob, Charles and Joey Jobes, three brothers who are well known in the decoy industry and each of whom runs his own decoy shop. “Working on the water, making decoys, all of us, that’s all we’ve done,” Charles Jobes told WJZ. “That’s all we really...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy