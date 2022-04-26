ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Must try harder! Mexican immigration agent tries (and fails) to tackle migrant as she races across Rio Grande River into Texas

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

This is the frantic moment a Mexican immigration agent attempted to tackle a female migrant before she escaped his clutches and dashed into the Rio Grande at the same deadly border crossing where a US National Guardsman drowned last week.

The Mexican officer, assigned to the National Institute of Migration’s Beta Group, was among several agents who were caught by a Fox News camera set up in the Texas border town of Eagle Pass confronting individuals who sought to illegally enter the U.S. on Monday.

The agent was seen diving for the woman as she ran down a hill towards the shore of the Rio Grande in the northern Mexico state of Coahuila.

He was able to grab the woman by the collar to prevent her from following a man who was carrying a child.

Moments later, another man appeared in the camera’s view and snatched the woman from the grasp of the immigration agent, who seemingly gave up and watched the pair set off on their journey to the U.S. border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMbdk_0fKeCzeD00
A Fox News camera set up in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass caught the showdown of Mexican immigration agents in Coahuila, Mexico, attempting to physically stop migrants from crossing the Rio Grande. One of the agents (picture in the orange vest) tried to tackle a woman before she managed to walk across the river and illegally reached the U.S. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYB6g_0fKeCzeD00
An immigration agent in Coahuila, Mexico, looks on as migrants race to the Rio Grande as part of their attempt to cross over to the U.S.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqknn_0fKeCzeD00
Migrants walk through knee-length waters of the Rio Grande following a wild confrontation with Mexican immigration agents who tried to stop them 

The network’s camera then captured a second confrontation that showed another agent grabbing a female migrant by her arms to stop her from wading into the river.

However, the woman managed to free herself and raced down the slope before she slipped and fell, then regained her footing and swam for the U.S.

The wild incident took place the same day the National Institute of Migration revealed that 5,688 migrants were taken into custody from April 21 to 24.

The individuals were found in houses, trailers or hiding in bus compartments and truck cabins.

The largest group by nationality detained over the weekend were Hondurans, with 1,060, followed by 942 Cubans and 906 Guatemalans.

The agency added that migrants from 42 countries were apprehended.

Immigration agents also encountered groups of individuals walking through the desert or along highways as they tried to make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican immigration authorities have detained 115,379 migrants from the beginning of the year through April 13, the latest date available, pointing at a sharp rise in irregular migration.

US Border Patrol is expecting to perhaps see up to 500,000 encounters a month as the Biden administration is set to rescind Title 42 - a Trump-era law designed to immediately expel migrants to protect the United States from COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGt8D_0fKeCzeD00
A male migrant prevented the woman from being taken into custody after she was nearly tackled and briefly restrained by a Mexican immigration agent Monday. According to Fox News, the pair was able to illegally enter the United States
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUuyW_0fKeCzeD00
An agent assigned to Mexico National Institute of Migration's Beta Group physically restrained a woman from trying to run into the Rio Grande in Coahuila on Monday before she managed to free herself and joined a group of migrants who were able to reach the United States border in Eagle Pass, Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zf1f_0fKeCzeD00
A migrant woman runs into the Rio Grande in Coahuila, Mexico, after escaping from an immigration agent during her daring dash to the U.S. border in Eagle Pass, Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZoDk_0fKeCzeD00
An immigration agent is able to grab a migrant woman by her collar in an attempt to stop her from walking across the Rio Grande 

The river is the same body of water where Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans, 22, was found dead Monday after he jumped in the river Friday to rescue two migrants - suspected of drug trafficking - from drowning.

The latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection monthly southwestern border report showed that U.S. Border Patrol officers saw a 33 percent spike in interdictions with migrants along the border last month, to 221,803 encounters, after 164,973 were reported in February.

March's figures also marked the highest amount of interdictions under the administration of President Joe Biden since July 2021 when 213,593 interdictions were made.

Since October 1, 2001 - the beginning of fiscal year 2022 - border officers have recorded 1,060,954 incidents with migrants. CBP documented 164,847 interdictions in October; 174,846 in November; and closed out December with 179,252 incidents.

Encounters tailed off in January when 154,812 were reported before spiking up to 165,894 in February.

The current fiscal year totals are expected to surpass those of fiscal year 2021 when 1,734,686 interdictions were made.

Comments / 4

Roberto
2d ago

That should have been designated a free fire zone, we don’t know what type of criminals these ‘people’ are. They invade our borders, there is no vetting, their first act is to Violate US Immigration Laws. What greater evidence do you need to show how they will behave in the US.

Reply
6
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

