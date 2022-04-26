ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Coming soon in St. Augustine: 'Love Your Mother Eco Fashion Show'

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
An eco-friendly fashion show will raise funds this month for the Matanzas Riverkeeper, a nonprofit focused on the health of local waterways.

Organized by Panache salon and spa, the event takes place from 7-11 p.m. April 30 at Blue Water Jewelers, 500 Anastasia Blvd. in St. Augustine, according to an event news release.

"This fashion show fuses trash and fashion to create an epic runway show," according to the release. "This event gives back to the community by raising awareness of the importance of conservation and brings everyone together to accomplish one mutual goal. Giving back is our passion and serving others is our mission."

General admission is $50, but premium admission tickets and sponsorships are available.

For tickets, visit Eventbrite or GetPanache.com. For event information, visit facebook.com/loveyourmotherstaug or Instagram @loveyourmotherstaug

Whataburger opens in St. Johns; Texas Roadhouse considering site: Top 5 stories last week

In case you missed it, here are the top stories from the past week at staugustine.com. St. Johns County now has its own Whataburger. The burger restaurant chain known for its customized condiments opened a location Thursday at 2850 County Road 210 in St. Johns. There are more than 790 Whataburger locations across 10 states. Each restaurant's décor features landmarks known to that area.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

