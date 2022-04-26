6 Best & Fun Things To Do While Visiting Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia In Waco

For years, the King and Queen of Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have reigned over their country chic realm named Magnolia.

As you may know, the couple is hosting a popular HGTV show called Fixer Upper, which explains the troves of people making the pilgrimage to all the fun at Magnolia every year.

If you're lucky, you can sometimes catch the duo hanging around the Silos snapping pictures with fans. However, you might see less of them these days as they just launched their new TV network Magnolia Network.

If you ever pay them a visit, here are the best things to do at Magnolia in Waco, Texas, according to a local who tried them all.

Magnolia Table

Address: 2132 S. Valley Mills Dr., Waco, TX

Why You Need To Go: The sign of a true Texas restaurant is a sizeable biscuit on the menu, and these ones are HUGE. They are served with a choice of sausage gravy or sweet strawberry butter.

Magnolia Press

Address: 418 S. 8th Str., Waco, TX

Why You Need To Go: They serve all the basic coffee drinks, and have a chocolate cake that's pretty popular. There's even a walk-up window in the back.

Magnolia Seed + Supply

Address: 601 Webster Ave., Waco, TX

Why You Need To Go: There is a garden to explore, as well as seeds to buy, but if you have a black thumb, you can simply snap a picture in the gorgeous greenhouse.

Food Trucks

Address: 601 Webster Ave., Waco, TX

Why You Need To Go: There are 13 food trucks on the property, ranging from BBQ and pizza to craft sandwiches and even gourmet popcorn. Grab your favorite!

Silos Baking Co.

Address: 601 Webster Ave., Waco, TX

Why You Need To Go: They have all sorts of bright cupcake flavors, like the delicious Lemon Lavender. We also can't forget about the fresh cookies and other baked goods displayed at the location.

Katy Ball Park At The Silos

Address: S 7th St. & Jackson Ave., Waco, TX

Why You Need To Go: This old Wiffleball field was bought by the Gaines in 2020 and is a nice hangout spot. This may be for those a little less interested in the hullabaloo around Chip, Jo, and Magnolia.