Greensboro, NC

Police investigating after shooting on Avalon Road in Greensboro

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Greensboro Tuesday morning.

According to police, just before 10:30 a.m. police were called to the 300 block of Avalon Road about a shooting. Officers found a victim at the scene who had been shot and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

