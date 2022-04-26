Police investigating after shooting on Avalon Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Greensboro Tuesday morning.
According to police, just before 10:30 a.m. police were called to the 300 block of Avalon Road about a shooting. Officers found a victim at the scene who had been shot and the victim was taken to the hospital.GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 1