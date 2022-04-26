ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Warns There's A 'Real' Risk Of Nuclear War If The West Keeps Backing Ukraine

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ca093_0fKeCGMs00

Russia's top diplomat is warning that there is a "serious" and "real" risk of nuclear war if NATO countries continue to arm Ukraine, and that things could escalate into a much-dreaded World War III.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued the warning during a wide-ranging interview on Tuesday with a state-controlled news station in Russia, Reuters reports. He was responding to a question about how important it was for Russia to avoid nuclear war and WWIII, reported Al Jazeera.

"The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," he said.

"The risks now are considerable," said Lavrov. "I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that."

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February and has been at war with the country ever since. Russian forces have shelled cities, killed or injured thousands of people and forced millions more out of the country.

Moscow has claimed that it's protecting the Ukrainian people from fascists and Nazis, although Ukraine and the West say that's just a made-up excuse for the invasion.

NATO countries have been shipping weapons and support to the Ukrainians, but they've held off on sending their own troops amid fears of sparking a larger war.

Lavrov suggested there wasn't much of a difference between arming Ukraine and fighting Russia directly on Monday.

"NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war," said Lavrov.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign affairs minister, fired back at Lavrov on social media on Monday.

"Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine," he wrote. "Thus the talk of a 'real' danger of WWIII."

Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a \u2018real\u2019 danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@Dmytro Kuleba) 1650920905

"This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security," read his tweet.

Russia has so far failed to conquer the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and has reportedly shifted its attention to the port city of Mariupol in recent days.

Russia is know to have more nuclear warheads than any other country in the world.

Comments

Ryan X
2d ago

who didn't see this coming! the United States and Europe is pretty much already at war with Russia!

Reply
5
truth
1d ago

no winners in a nuclear warthey would be gone too, get right with the Lord , the Biblesays the earth will end in fire.

Reply
3
Narcity USA

