Guilford College student drowns at Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a Guilford College student was the victim in a drowning in Montgomery County.
At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.
This happened at a point where Montgomery County, Stanly County and Davidson County all come together.
Crews set up at the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on N.C. 49 to begin searching. After about three hours, shortly before 8 p.m., crews found the 20-year-old victim.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0