Aaron Carter Will Replace His 'Favorite Rapper' 50 Cent In A Florida Celebrity Boxing Match

Pop singer Aaron Carter is ready to dance in the boxing ring in support of his "favorite rapper," 50 Cent.

It all sprouted from an ongoing feud between 50 and the Love & Hip Hop franchise reality star, Benzino, before the TV personality publicly signed a Celebrity Boxing contract addressing his foe.

"Listen, man, you want to be a man about things, man? Step in the ring. 'Cause, that's where men settle their differences," said Benzino.

While he wants to fight the G-Unit artist, Carter decided to step in and stick up for him instead.

"Why would you make fun and pick at one of my favorite rappers, 50 Cent?" The singer said in a public video. He goes on to say, "I will meet you in the ring, and we can dance, we can have fun."

In a post made by the Celebrity Boxing Instagram page, they announced that Carter officially signed the contract to fight against Benzino.

The pop star commented on one of the social media publications calling out the VH1 star.

"Yo man let tell you something you went dirty on @50cent that was favorite rapper growing up," he wrote.

Back in June 2021, he fought against basketball professional, Lamar Odom and was notoriously knocked out.

Although he doesn't have any part in the "Fitty" and Benzino feud, he clearly loves the artist, and he will possibly redeem his last match against Odom.

The fight is set for June 11 at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, South Florida.