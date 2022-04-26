ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Aaron Carter Will Replace His 'Favorite Rapper' 50 Cent In A Florida Celebrity Boxing Match

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTYAD_0fKeBiqt00

Pop singer Aaron Carter is ready to dance in the boxing ring in support of his "favorite rapper," 50 Cent.

It all sprouted from an ongoing feud between 50 and the Love & Hip Hop franchise reality star, Benzino, before the TV personality publicly signed a Celebrity Boxing contract addressing his foe.

"Listen, man, you want to be a man about things, man? Step in the ring. 'Cause, that's where men settle their differences," said Benzino.

While he wants to fight the G-Unit artist, Carter decided to step in and stick up for him instead.

"Why would you make fun and pick at one of my favorite rappers, 50 Cent?" The singer said in a public video. He goes on to say, "I will meet you in the ring, and we can dance, we can have fun."

In a post made by the Celebrity Boxing Instagram page, they announced that Carter officially signed the contract to fight against Benzino.

The pop star commented on one of the social media publications calling out the VH1 star.

"Yo man let tell you something you went dirty on @50cent that was favorite rapper growing up," he wrote.

Back in June 2021, he fought against basketball professional, Lamar Odom and was notoriously knocked out.

Although he doesn't have any part in the "Fitty" and Benzino feud, he clearly loves the artist, and he will possibly redeem his last match against Odom.

The fight is set for June 11 at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, South Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Says He'd 'Whoop' Willow Smith For Writing Letter To 2Pac

Give Kodak Black an open platform to speak what’s on his mind and he’ll more than likely say something to catch people off guard. Such was the case with a recent Instagram Live session where he claimed he wanted to whoop Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith, over her letter to 2Pac.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gets Support From The Game, Tory Lanez After Benzino Laughs At 1st Week Sales: Report

The celebratory release of Coi Leray's debut album Trendsetter is still being felt by the rapper's fans. Leray provided an introductory effort stacked with industry favorites as features, and she even included a few tracks that helped her become a viral success. Today (April 13), DJ Akademiks tweeted that Trendsetter was "on pace to sell 11K first week," and instead of being supportive, this prompted Benzino to reportedly tease his daughter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
50 Cent
Person
Aaron Carter
Person
Benzino
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kandi Burruss Dissed By Daughter Riley's Father, Tiny & Monica Come To Their Defense

The tense relationship between Kandi Burruss and Russell Spencer, also known as Big Block, has been well-documented. The Grammy winner shares a daughter, her eldest child Riley Buruss, with Block, and there was even a time when they all appeared on Real Housewives in Atlanta where they aired out their family business. It was revealed that Block didn't have much of a relationship with Riley, something that he blamed on Kandi and his daughter, and last year, Block sat down for an interview where he called the singer a "side chick."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Rapper#The Love Hip Hop
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Shows Off His New Tank With Louis Vuitton Seats

Ahead of the Rick Ross Car Show, Rick Ross took to Instagram to share his latest pick-up. Joining the vehicles the rapper has recently added to his arsenal is a massive camouflage tank. Set to be on display at the event held at Rick Ross’ Georgia residence, the armored fighting...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy