Nacogdoches, TX

NPD: East Texas man exposed himself to child waiting to get on school bus

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Dept. arrested a man for reportedly exposing himself to a child who was waiting to get on a school bus. According to the NPD, on Thursday, April 21, around 8 a.m., officers...

