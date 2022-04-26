2 Of The World's Best Airlines Are Hiring Now & You Could Get Paid To Travel The Globe

Emirates and Qatar Airways will literally pay you to travel the world with them this summer, and you don't need a university education to score this dream job.

The two airlines are currently hiring cabin crew members, and the jobs come with so many perks it's hard to look away.

So if you're sick of your corporate or retail job, then here's your cue to pack your bags!

Both airlines are based out of the Middle East, so if moving abroad is something you've always wanted to try, then one of these jobs might be just perfect for you.

Qatar Airways was ranked the world's best airline in 2021 while Emirates ranked No. 4, so you know you'll be working for the best of the best.

Both airlines are looking for outgoing and social high school grads who are fluent in written and spoken English, although having an extra language is a major plus. Candidates should also have an arm reach of 212 centimetres or more while on tiptoes.

Qatar Airways is currently recruiting cabin crew members from all over the world, including Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

One of their job listings is for Montreal, but don't fret if you're from another city in Canada because the listing encourages people "to apply to the closest major city."

The successful candidate should be 21 or older and willing to move to Doha, Qatar.

Not only will you be working for the world's best airline, but you'll also get to live in the city that Is hosting the FIFA 2022 World Cup!

If living and working in Dubai seems more like your thing, Emirates is also hiring cabin crew members from across the world.

They're looking for "a personality that shines, the ability to adapt to any situation and make people feel at ease" when searching for their optimal cabin crew member, so if that sounds like you, we suggest you apply ASAP.

You won't believe us when we say getting to travel isn't even the best part of the job; it's the benefits they provide.

When you move to Dubai, you won't have to worry about finding a place to live because Emirates covers your accommodation. Not only that, but they also cover the cost of transportation to and from work and from their training college.

Emirates also gives its cabin crew an allowance in countries where it stops, and it pays for hotel accommodation and travel expenses to and from the airport.

Cabin crew members also get an entire month off a year, during which they can do their travelling while taking advantage of staff travel benefits. They also get one annual free ticket to their country of origin to go back home and visit family.

Emirates pays about US$2,660 or CA$3,410 a month, which is pretty great when you factor in all the perks. Qatar Airways hasn't posted its salaries but they are reportedly similar, if not a little higher than Emirates.

So hurry up and dust off your CV before these jobs take off without you!