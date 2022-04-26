ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Selling Sunset' Fans Think They Caught Jason Oppenheim Making A Fake Call & It's So Bad

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
Season 5 of Netflix's Selling Sunset has fans talking about something other than Jason Oppenheim's secret relationship with Chrishell Stause.

The real estate broker and founder of the Oppenheim Group is being criticized for an on-camera slip-up that fans suspect was a staged moment on the reality TV series.

In one of the scenes from the seventh episode of the season, Oppenheim is allegedly making a call to offer a house to a client. However, when the camera zooms in to film him talking on the phone, you can see what appears to be the camera mode activated on his iPhone.

"Not Jason on camera mode pretending to be on the phone," says the video posted by @bridgettemhdz on TikTok.

Fans of the Netflix show have been playing detective with the scene ever since, and they're really going deep with the theories.

"Omg I was watching last night and couldn’t believe my eyessss. so now I think everything they do is a lie bc whyyyy," wrote user @clarkearianna in the comments.

"I meeeean to be fair I THINK you can take a pic while on a call. But def likely it was staged lol," commented Michael Garcia on TikTok.

My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunsetpic.twitter.com/T0qUfTQvf9

Cast member Christine Quinn poked fun at the show in a tweet last week, when she suggested that some (or a lot) of the developments might be fake.

"30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!" Quinn said on Twitter.

Other fans are recalling other scenes from previous seasons where similar things were caught on camera.

During season one of the show, Heather Young was also seen on camera making a call from her home screen.

Real or fake, you can now catch the full fifth season of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

#Selling Sunset Fans#The Oppenheim Group#Iphone#Bridgettemhdz#Tiktok#Sellingsunsetpic#Lana Ud83e#Udd8b#Cast
