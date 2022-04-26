ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Pairings, schedules for Gadsden-area baseball teams in the second round of the state playoffs

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lO8AE_0fKeAZxr00

The AHSAA state baseball tournament continues this weekend with the first round of the Class 7A playoffs and second-round play in Class 1A-6A.

Each round of the playoffs is best-of-three.

Here are the results and pairings for teams in the Gadsden area.

Class 6A

Oxford (31-5) at Hazel Green (21-14)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, noon

SCORES: Baseball first-round playoff area scores: Warriors, Eagles, Blue Devils advance

Class 4A

Jacksonville (17-9) at Madison County (19-12)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.

Westminster Christian (21-10) at Etowah (22-11)

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: 18 Gadsden-area baseball players to watch in the AHSAA 1A-6A first round of playoffs

Class 3A

Hokes Bluff (21-11) at Elkmont (16-11)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.

Childersburg at Piedmont

Game 1: Piedmont 5, Childersburg 0

Game 2: Piedmont 4, Childersburg 1

Piedmont (31-4) wins series 2-0.

LONG STREAKS: McClane Mohon, Piedmont riding long streaks into first round of 3A AHSAA baseball playoffs

Class 2A

Sulligent (17-10) at Westbrook Christian (14-13)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday 1:30 p.m.

TAKING THE REIGNS: Hugh Windle taking over ace reigns from LSU's Samuel Dutton for Westbrook Christian baseball

Mars Hill Bible (23-4) at Spring Garden (13-12)

Game 1: Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, noon

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Pairings, schedules for Gadsden-area baseball teams in the second round of the state playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Gadsden, AL
Sports
City
Spring Garden, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Elkmont, AL
City
Hazel Green, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Teams#Baseball Players#Reigns#Pairings#Eagles#Etowah#Childersburg 0 Game 2#Piedmont 4#Childersburg 1 Piedmont#3a Ahsaa#Sulligent
WSFA

Ticket info signup open for NCAA March Madness in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Road to the Final Four® will stop in Birmingham March 16 & 18, 2023 at Legacy Arena when the Southeastern Conference hosts the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA® March Madness® Tournament. The signup for ticket info opened Tuesday, April 26,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Munford 4-star DB Sylvester Smith commits to SEC East power

Munford rising senior safety Sylvester Smith committed to Tennessee this afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Smith chose the Vols over Auburn, Miami, Georgia, LSU and others. The 247 composite rankings have Smith as the No. 13 rising senior in the state. The 4-star prospect ranks 11th nationally at his position. He...
MUNFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

Wetumpka accuses sports league of ‘concerning’ activities

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is shedding more light on the weekend controversy that brought the closure, and then reopening of its sports fields to the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League. The two sides reached an agreement during an emergency meeting Sunday but provided no details at the time.
WETUMPKA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Wild Ones – Pleasant Valley and Piedmont

Pleasant Valley wins 20-19 hitfest over Alexandria; Piedmont beats White Plains in extra innings. Macey Roper singled home Rylee Haynes with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Pleasant Valley a 20-19 victory over Alexandria in one of the wildest softball games in the county this season.
PIEDMONT, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Native Joins Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame

Late Tuscaloosa native Edgar Ross was inducted in the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame this week, joining eleven others in the 2022 class, per a report from WVUA 23. Ross was inducted under the "Old-timer" category, which celebrates those whose most recent professional fight came over 40 years ago. Ross,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
2K+
Followers
784
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy