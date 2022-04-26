Pairings, schedules for Gadsden-area baseball teams in the second round of the state playoffs

The AHSAA state baseball tournament continues this weekend with the first round of the Class 7A playoffs and second-round play in Class 1A-6A.

Each round of the playoffs is best-of-three.

Here are the results and pairings for teams in the Gadsden area.

Class 6A

Oxford (31-5) at Hazel Green (21-14)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, noon

Class 4A

Jacksonville (17-9) at Madison County (19-12)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.

Westminster Christian (21-10) at Etowah (22-11)

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Hokes Bluff (21-11) at Elkmont (16-11)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.

Childersburg at Piedmont

Game 1: Piedmont 5, Childersburg 0

Game 2: Piedmont 4, Childersburg 1

Piedmont (31-4) wins series 2-0.

Class 2A

Sulligent (17-10) at Westbrook Christian (14-13)

Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday 1:30 p.m.

Mars Hill Bible (23-4) at Spring Garden (13-12)

Game 1: Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m.

Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, noon

