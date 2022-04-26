ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Finding Broncos: Phidarian Mathis | IDL | Alabama

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. Can generate pressure up the middle. Has plenty of power to sit and two gap at the point of attack. Has enough traits to work at multiple positions on the defensive line. There is enough power to hold off blockers with...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks draft plans could be targeting this quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks could be targeting a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but will it be in the first-round?. This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks decided to officially move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, as they traded him to the Denver Broncos. The team now has Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the top signal caller options on the roster. With the NFL Draft coming up this Thursday, will the Seahawks be eying a quarterback?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Signed 2 Players On Wednesday

The Denver Broncos added two players to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. The Broncos have signed cornerback Donnie Lewis and wide receiver Trey Quinn. The moves were first reported by Mike Klis and Benjamin Allbright. Lewis was picked in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos News
Yardbarker

Packers Draft Targets: Receiver

The Packers biggest need this offseason is obviously receiver. While there are plenty of options at receiver and Dan Edwards likes jaivon heiligh and skyy moore we’ve got a few prospects that you might want to get familiar with. Even with Sammy Watkins signing, the Packers should look to add one of these guys.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida Gators

Long boundary corner with prototypical length and physicality. Loves playing from a press alignment where he utilizes a hands before feet approach, often opting to use his length to disrupt receivers with off-hand stabs and two-hand jams. Emphasizes using a kick step to win against vertical releases and force receivers off their path. Most comfortable playing away from the line of scrimmage whether it be in off-man or zone coverage. Shows good feel in zone coverage for seeing routes develop and passing routes off to attach to another. Impressive short area quickness for his size when driving downhill, showing good burst out of his breaks with clean footwork. Physical throughout the route with savvy veteran tricks, pushes down on the shoulder pads of receivers and keeps his hands on them without being grabby. Consistently will compete at the catchpoint with his length and very good ball skills to produce high pass breakup numbers and interceptions. Translates his physicality into the run game, shows good play strength to hold the edge on blocks while being a strong tackler.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily

Jaguars Pick Up Josh Allen’s 5th-Year Option

Josh Allen is in Jacksonville to stay. Just six hours before the Jaguars were set to be on the clock for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jaguars announced they had exercised the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round pick Josh Allen. Coming the same week the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

For Seahawks, Could Malik Willis Be Next Russell Wilson?

Quarterback Malik Willis proved a divisive evaluation in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis embodies the "tools-y" skillset in-vogue in the pros. The Liberty product's arm talent, mobility and improvizational talent tore apart college football and, more importantly, translates well to the NFL fashion. Willis' strengths fall right in line with the present—and seemingly future—of the quarterback position. This gives him frightening potential.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Snead: Rams Want To ‘Attack Instead of Retract’ in NFL Draft

What was once a “f*** them picks” mindset for the Los Angeles Rams has now changed into a different approach prior to the start of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday. Barring some miracle trade, the Rams won’t be making any picks Thursday night. LA’s first pick is the second-to-last selection of third round on Friday, but general manager Les Snead didn’t rule out the possibility of trading up into the second round or early in the third when discussing the team’s draft approach Tuesday.
NFL
Centre Daily

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Is A Blue-Chipper With $1000 Risk-Free First Bet

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The 2022 NFL Draft is full of interesting questions like will Aiden Hutchinson or Travon Walker be drafted first overall? Who will be the first quarterback selected? How many quarterbacks will go in the first round? These are all wagers that you can make at FanDuel, and new customers can do so while using the FanDuel promo code offer that will provide them with a $1,000 risk-free first bet.
NFL
Centre Daily

Only Four Nonconference Games Remain on BYU’s 2023 Schedule

Beginning in 2023, BYU athletics will join the Big 12 in all sports. The announcement was made last September when the Big 12 added BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. BYU has waited years for an opportunity to be part of the five autonomous conferences - that opportunity has arrived and BYU has 16 more months to prepare for it.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy