Finding Broncos: Phidarian Mathis | IDL | Alabama

Long boundary corner with prototypical length and physicality. Loves playing from a press alignment where he utilizes a hands before feet approach, often opting to use his length to disrupt receivers with off-hand stabs and two-hand jams. Emphasizes using a kick step to win against vertical releases and force receivers off their path. Most comfortable playing away from the line of scrimmage whether it be in off-man or zone coverage. Shows good feel in zone coverage for seeing routes develop and passing routes off to attach to another. Impressive short area quickness for his size when driving downhill, showing good burst out of his breaks with clean footwork. Physical throughout the route with savvy veteran tricks, pushes down on the shoulder pads of receivers and keeps his hands on them without being grabby. Consistently will compete at the catchpoint with his length and very good ball skills to produce high pass breakup numbers and interceptions. Translates his physicality into the run game, shows good play strength to hold the edge on blocks while being a strong tackler.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO