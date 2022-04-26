ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Area Police Reports

By Liz Shepherd
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 12:02 p.m. Monday, April 25,...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warsaw, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
City
North Webster, IN
North Webster, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Webster, IN
City
Syracuse, IN
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing

The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya's killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.“Whose city? Our city! Whose...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud#Cr 800n

Comments / 0

Community Policy