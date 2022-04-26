Area Police Reports

The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya's killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.“Whose city? Our city! Whose...
