How to Watch “Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship” docuseries premiere

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp! I’m in a Secret Relationship premieres tonight at 9pm on MTV. Stream this dramatic new relationship series for free with Philo and FuboTV. Hosted by Travis Mills and Rahne Jones, Help! I’m in a Secret...

