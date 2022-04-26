ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Pairings, schedules for Gadsden-area soccer teams in the first round of the state playoffs

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
The AHSAA state soccer tournament kicks off this week with the first round of the Class 6A and 4A/5A playoffs.

Playoffs for 7A and 1A/3A will kick off next week.

Here are the pairings for teams in the Gadsden-area

Boys

Class 6A

Friday

Area 14 runner-up: Decatur (6-12-1) at Area 13 Winner: Southside-Gadsden (11-5-2), 7 p.m.

FASTING:Four Southside soccer players fasting during Ramadan: 'It's challenging sometimes'

Class 4A/5A

Saturday

Area 12 runner-up: Guntersville (16-6-1) at Area 11 Winner: Westbrook Christian (16-2-2), 5 p.m.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:16 Etowah County boys soccer players to watch during the 2022 season

Girls

Class 6A

Thursday

Area 14 runner-up: Cullman (7-8-1) at Area 13 Winner: Southside-Gadsden (15-3-2), 6 p.m.

LEADING THE WAY:Camryn Davis, Alana Morton leading No. 2 Southside girls soccer before heading to Jacksonville State

Class 4A/5A

Thursday

Area 12 runner-up: Douglas (10-4) at Area 11 Winner: Westbrook Christian (16-3), 6 p.m.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:16 Etowah County girls soccer players to watch during the 2022 season

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

