ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Ovechkin injury clouds Capitals outlook week from playoffs

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LfyZ_0fKe8nKg00

Alex Ovechkin did not skate with his Washington Capitals teammates Tuesday morning and his status moving forward is unclear with the start of the playoffs less than a week away.

Ovechkin was listed as day to day with an upper-body injury, and coach Peter Laviolette called his captain a game-time decision to face the New York Islanders in the third to last game of the regular season. But the team is being extra cautious with the 36-year-old star, and Laviolette made that clear when asked if he was optimistic about Ovechkin being ready for the start of the first round.

“I want to say I hope so, but I don’t know,” Laviolette said after Washington’s morning skate. “It depends on how things progress with him, so it’s day to day right now.”

Ovechkin tripped over Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick and slammed into the boards left shoulder first early in the third period Sunday night in a shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.. He lay on the ice in pain, skated off and did not return.

The Russian winger has only missed 24 games because of injury during his 17-year NHL career. He has never missed a playoff game.

“He’s always around, and he’s always playing,” longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom said. “His style of play, you’re going to get injured. But I just think mentally he’s so strong. He plays through everything. It’s just the way he is as a guy. He doesn’t miss games. And it doesn’t matter how hurt he is. He’s one of those guys you can always count on.”

Ovechkin earlier this season passed Jaromir Jagr for third on the career goals list and now trails only Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howie. He has 50 this season — the ninth time he has done that, tying Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the NHL record.

Durability has helped Ovechkin play 1,274 regular-season and 141 playoff games since making his debut in 2005.

“Sometimes there’s got to be a little bit of luck to it, but he’s a really strong guy,” Laviolette said. “He hates not playing the game. He hates being out so he’s going to want to be back as soon as possible and we’re going to make sure that he’s in a good spot to do that.”

With Ovechkin expected to be out, Connor McMichael steps into the top line left wing spot alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson. He has not played since April 10.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to prove myself going into the playoffs and kind of prove to the coaches that when guys do get hurt that I am ready to fill that void,” McMichael said. “Ovi, he will be OK. He is a warrior, and he’s been out before and he seems to always come back so we are looking forward to having him back — whenever that is.”

———

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Capitals Share Tuesday Injury Update On Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin was injured late in Sunday night’s game, but fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be serious. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters he is “optimistic” that Ovechkin will be available for the team’s first playoff game next week. The NHL regular season ends on Friday, with the first round of the postseason beginning next Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Capitals Blow Opportunities for Higher Playoff Seed Without Ovechkin

On Tuesday, three of the top four teams in the Metropolitan Division didn’t feel like winning. The Carolina Hurricanes clinched the division with a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers, who deserve some leniency for losing, however. They had already secured home ice in a first-round series. Yet,...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Washington Capitals With Something To Prove in the Playoffs

Following an Alex Ovechkin injury and a lopsided loss to the New York Islanders, the mood surrounding the Washington Capitals has started to sour again. There’s still plenty of unresolved tension in D.C., the sort of pre-playoff jitters that head coach Peter Laviolette is unable to shift on his own.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
NBC Sports

Ovechkin misses morning skate, game-time decision vs. Islanders

Alex Ovechkin’s status remains unknown for the Capitals' home finale on Tuesday against the New York Islanders as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury that took him out of Sunday’s game against Toronto. Washington listed its captain as day-to-day prior to practice and he was not...
ELMONT, NY
ClutchPoints

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin update gets cryptic message for start of playoffs

The Washington Capitals became the eighth team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference this season to reach 100 points. It’s the first time in NHL history that has ever happened that a single conference had eight teams reach triple digits in points. It’s sure to make the playoffs incredibly competitive. In order for the Capitals to make another deep run though, they will likely need their captain, Alex Ovechkin, in the lineup.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Mike Bossy
Person
Connor Mcmichael
NHL

Ovechkin honored by Capitals for becoming third all-time leading scorer

Forward also holds record for most goals by European player. In their final home game, the Capitals honor Alex Ovechkin for becoming the NHL's all-time European goal scorer and passing other NHL greats. 06:02 •. Alex Ovechkin keeps collecting accolades at age 36. Ovechkin scored his 767th career goal to...
NHL
FOX Sports

Capitals lose 4-1 to Islanders, fail to move up in standings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals missed an opportunity to move up in the standings with a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. The Capitals blew a lead and gave up four unanswered goals to an opponent that has...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-34-10) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (44-23-12) 7 PM | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to win their final road game of the season, as they face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. The Islanders fell 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes...
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Islanders#The Maple Leafs#Russian
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 81 Preview: Sullivan Puts Lines in a Blender, Crosby v. McDavid

But once a year, hockey fans in Pittsburgh are treated to the Connor McDavid show. Of course, Penguins fans get 41 homes games a year with one of the greatest of all time, Sidney Crosby. The second fiddles aren’t too bad either, as Leon Draisaitl and Evgeni Malkin are involved. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena in a battle of historically talented franchises.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Collapse, Washington Wastes Chance to Pass

The Pittsburgh Penguins collapsed on Tuesday night, but it was only part of a more significant season collapse. The Washington Capitals wasted their chance to pass the Penguins and claim third place in the Metro Division, thus avoiding the Florida Panthers in Round One. The Carolina Hurricanes clinched the Metro by beating the New York Rangers. The Vegas Golden Knights needed a regulation win to control their playoff fate, but their shootout loss to Dallas means their longshot bid remains dependent on others. And Auston Matthews became the first American-born player to pop 60 goals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Saros out final two games for Predators

Panarin, Copp don't play for Rangers against Canadiens; Price being reevaluated by Montreal. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Nashville Predators. Juuse Saros will not play the final two regular-season games for the Predators because of a lower-body...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Reports: Caps rule out Ovi vs. Isles, status vs. Rangers TBD

Head coach Peter Laviolette ruled out Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders on Thursday but left open the possibility that he could play in Friday’s regular season finale against the New York Rangers, according to multiple reports including The Washington Post. Ovechkin, 36,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Benches clear during Mets, Cardinals matchup following wild pitch

There was some commotion in St. Louis Wednesday after Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez nearly struck Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when Lopez threw a pitch near Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. “You can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

623K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy