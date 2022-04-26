ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young dad who was forced to rush his baby son to hospital because he couldn't get an ambulance is CHARGED with driving without a licence

By Brett Lackey
 2 days ago

A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare.

Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year.

He made the decision to drive despite having no license after his son was having breathing problems and he was told an ambulance could take 45 minutes to arrive, he told Caboolture Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

'I just had to save my son. I knew I would get in trouble… but I just had to do it,' Watson told the court, reports The Caboolture Shire Herald.

Slade Watson (pictured) said he was rushing his baby to hospital when he was pulled over for unlicensed driving 

He said he and his fiancé were were worried about their son's breathing on November 10, 2021 before he drove.

Watson has a substantial criminal and traffic record, has done multiple stints in jail since he turned 18, and battled mental illness, the court heard.

Magistrate Andrew Hackett said he understood the situation would have been a 'moral emergency'.

Watson, who works in security, pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and was fined $300 and disqualified for driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

Watson (pictured) pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month 

Comments / 115

Marissa
2d ago

That’s ridiculous I don’t care what he’s done I’m not the one to judge but when it comes to your child’s life he did what he had to do!

Reply(2)
107
Sandi Baker
2d ago

Okay, I could understand this if there was another family member that could drive them both to ER. But really when a new parent child becomes I’ll, you panic a bit. All is on your mind is getting the baby medical attention.

Reply(14)
32
Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
1d ago

LET This Man Off The Hook. If he had Not tried to get his child to the hospital .. he would be labeled a Bad Father. You Go Daddy. What A Wonderful Man You Are. I do Not condone driving without a license. But Your Child Was MORE Important. God Bless You & Your Beautiful Child.

Reply(4)
19
