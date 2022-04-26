ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Greenville, Greenville Mountains, Northern Spartanburg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT This Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be expired. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Madison and Platte Counties until 700 PM.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colfax; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Platte Center, or 9 miles northwest of Columbus, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Columbus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon .Strong northwest winds are forecast to develop Friday and spread across the urban corridor and plains, with dry conditions during the afternoon leading to critical fire weather conditions. The highest danger will be over the southern plains where humidity will be particularly low, but given the forecast wind speeds, fire danger concerns still exist for areas north including the Denver metro and portions of the plains to the north and east despite more marginal humidity. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier; Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Collier and Hendry. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Immokalee, Felda, Lake Trafford and Bunker Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
#Special Weather Statement#12 30 00
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska North Central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon .Strong northwest winds are forecast to develop Friday and spread across the urban corridor and plains, with dry conditions during the afternoon leading to critical fire weather conditions. The highest danger will be over the southern plains where humidity will be particularly low, but given the forecast wind speeds, fire danger concerns still exist for areas north including the Denver metro and portions of the plains to the north and east despite more marginal humidity. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE I-25 CORRIDOR AND PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 239, 240, 241, 243, 244, 245 and 246. * Timing...11 AM to 7 PM Friday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...15 to 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and could be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
WGAL

Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
YORK, PA

