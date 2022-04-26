ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House pushes COVID antiviral amid funding stalemate with Congress

By Jennifer Shutt
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBOHT_0fKe8SkJ00

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration hopes that a new push to get a COVID-19 antiviral into more pharmacies, along with getting the message through to doctors that it’s no longer in short supply, will help reduce hospitalizations.

The plan to ship out more of the antiviral comes as Congress returns from a recess this week and again tackles a stalled request by the White House for $22.5 billion in funding to provide COVID-19 testing, treatments and vaccines domestically and abroad.

The new White House initiative is focused exclusively on Paxlovid, an antiviral from Pfizer that received emergency use authorization in December for people 12 and older who are at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

“It’s pretty clear from the uptake of Paxlovid and the rate of hospitalizations and deaths over the months that Paxlovid has been available that there are still some folks who could have benefited from these medications,” a senior administration official said ahead of the Tuesday announcement.

“So we certainly know that there’s more room to go. We can save more lives by getting the medication to more people.”

Doubling pharmacies that stock Paxlovid

Senior administration officials said during Monday’s call with reporters that the White House is working to nearly double the number of pharmacies throughout the country that stock the antiviral, which must be taken within five days of COVID-19 symptoms following a positive test result.

Those officials said about 20,000 pharmacies currently have Paxlovid available for people with prescriptions from a health care provider, but they hope to soon ramp up to 30,000 before eventually reaching 40,000. The pharmacies will be able to order it for free from the federal government, one official said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The administration officials said there aren’t currently any plans to expand the pool of those eligible for prescriptions of Paxlovid beyond the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization.

But the officials hope that getting the antiviral in more pharmacies and talking with doctors will help eliminate a “scarcity mindset” about the drug that has lingered, dating from the months when it was in relatively short supply.

During that period, the officials said, many doctors would prescribe Paxlovid to only the sickest patients, instead of anyone who would qualify under the emergency use authorization.

Paxlovid can reduce the “proportion of people with COVID-19 related hospitalization or death from any cause by 88% compared to placebo among patients treated within five days of symptom onset and who did not receive COVID-19 therapeutic monoclonal antibody treatment,” according to the FDA’s statement from December.

The Biden administration is “in the process of buying 20 million pills of Paxlovid,” as part of the new effort, according to one of the administration officials.

“We have sufficient funding to secure these treatments,” the official continued. “What I think we’re really worried about going forward are future treatments.”

Congress stuck on funding

The message runs in slight contrast to the Biden administration’s push to get Congress to approve the $22.5 billion in funding.

The months long delay has led the Biden administration to scale back the number of monoclonal antibodies it sends to state governments by one-third and to end a program providing COVID-19 testing, treatments and vaccines to uninsured people.

Whtie House press secretary Jen Psaki has warned that without more funding from Congress, testing capacity will begin to drop off in June.

She’s also cautioned that the U.S. government likely wouldn’t have funding to provide free booster shots to all Americans in the event the FDA authorizes and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone get a booster shot later this year.

Psaki said on April 20 that the Biden administration needs additional COVID-19 funding “as soon as possible” because the White House already “had to take steps… like ending our program for the uninsured.”

“We haven’t been able to make purchases that we would normally purchase to get ahead,” Psaki continued during the White House press briefing. “Even on monoclonal antibodies or some of these treatments, some of them take months to make. So it already puts us behind where we need to be and want to be in planning. So, we don’t have a long-term deadline, nor would I punt that out. We want to do it as quickly as possible when they return.”

The U.S. Senate returned from a two-week spring recess Monday and the U.S. House is set to gavel back into session Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Monday on the floor that he hopes to reach agreement with Republicans in the coming weeks on the money for COVID-19.

“The longer that Senate Republicans hold out on working with us to approve new funding, the higher the cost will be for our country down the line,” Schumer said. “As we’ve learned already, it doesn’t take much for a new variant to undo a lot of the progress we’ve made in recent months.”

Title 42

The disagreement in the Senate isn’t on the bill itself, Schumer and Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney reached a bipartisan agreement for $10 billion earlier this month.

The debate is over whether Democrats, who control the 50-50 Senate, will allow amendments to the package addressing Title 42.

The Trump-era designation from the CDC allows border patrol officials to expel migrants, including asylum seekers, at the Southern border as part of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Biden administration expects to end the program in late May, a decision that many expect will lead to an increase in the number of migrants entering the country.

Republicans and numerous centrist Democrats have urged the Biden administration to keep the Title 42 designation in place.

Biden, so far, has said he doesn’t plan to do that. But a federal judge in Louisiana said Monday he plans to temporarily block the White House from lifting the designation.

If Schumer allows a floor vote on a Title 42 amendment it would likely get attached to the COVID-19 spending package, a change to the bill that could doom its ability to pass the U.S. House or lead to Biden vetoing the legislation altogether.

Psaki said Monday evening she didn’t want to comment on whether Biden would veto a bill that changes the rules for how Title 42 is administered.

“There’s a lot of steps between now and then. So, at this point, that’s very premature,” Psaki said. “There are many members who strongly would like to see Title 42 extended. There are many who strongly have the other point of view. So, we are not anywhere near that point in time.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post White House pushes COVID antiviral amid funding stalemate with Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company fined for sewage discharge near drinking water source

An Ottumwa company will pay $5,500 for releasing thousands of gallons of municipal wastewater into a rural area with a drain that leads directly to underground tile lines. The wastewater flowed into a ditch and creek that feed the Des Moines River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR received a report […] The post Company fined for sewage discharge near drinking water source appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OTTUMWA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public

The Iowa Board of Social Work has issued an emergency order suspending the license of a central Iowa social worker — although it’s not clear based on public records why the board feels that action is warranted. The board has charged licensed social worker Joni Huntley of Des Moines with engaging in unethical conduct and […] The post Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

'No amendment, no COVID funding': Republicans stand firm on stopping $10billion bill until there is a vote on Title 42 after the White House accused the GOP of causing a 'step backward' in the pandemic

Republicans doubled down on their demand to hold a vote on an amendment that would keep the Title 42 border restrictions in place as part of $10 billion covid funding bill that President Joe Biden wants passed. 'No amendments, no bill,' GOP Senator Mitt Romney, the lead negotiator for Republicans,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The White House
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy