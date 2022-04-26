ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

McCarthy addresses leaked tapes about Trump resignation remark on border trip

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kg3b4_0fKe8HHY00

H ouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can't escape questions about whether he said he would call on former President Donald Trump to resign.

Speaking from the southern border on Monday, McCarthy repeated his claim he didn't lie last week when he denied reporting that he called on Trump to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. McCarthy made the trip to South Texas with House Republicans to draw attention to "Biden's border crisis." Instead, the embattled leader had to return to answering questions about his reported comments and his relationship with the former president.

"Well, first of all, let me just answer your question, since you don't want to talk about the border," McCarthy said when asked if he was lying last week. "The reporter never asked me that question. The reporter came to me the night before he released the book. My understanding was he was saying that I asked President Trump to resign. No, I never did, and that was what I was answering."

The denial comes after a New York Times report on the new book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, alleged that McCarthy told other GOP leadership he would call on Trump to resign.

MCCARTHY AND HOUSE GOP LEAN INTO IMMIGRATION AS ELECTION THEME IN TRIP TO THE BORDER

"If you're asking now, did I tell my members that were going to ask, ask them. Ask them if I told any of them if I said that to President Trump. The answer is no," McCarthy said on Monday. "But what's more important than something that happened 15 months ago on a private conversation with about four other people is what's happening here right now."

Though the GOP leader is in Texas to talk about the consequences of the Biden administration repealing Title 42, McCarthy has been plagued with questions about the accuracy of recent reporting and his relationship with Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

McCarthy has publicly denied the reporting, though an audio recording obtained by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reveals McCarthy telling a group of Republicans on Jan. 10, 2021, that he would recommend Trump's resignation.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

On three fronts, Trump’s legal troubles become even more serious

When it comes to Donald Trump’s team of lawyers, one thing seems increasingly obvious: They won’t be bored in the coming months. Indeed, just yesterday, there was news about the former president's legal difficulties on three separate fronts, and from the Republican’s perspective, all of the news was discouraging.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Republicans#New York Times#Gop
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
204K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy