SZA Is Back In The Studio With This Rapper

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It looks like SZA is back in the studio and she's collaborating with another artist. Rapper Bree Runway posted photos of SZA in the studio to Twitter on Monday night (April 25), and the two artists are seemingly soulmates. "sooooo i found out me and @sza are literally the same person today," she captioned photos showing them making hearts with their hands.

People in the comments were ecstatic as there's a big overlap of fans who love SZA and Bree Runway. If they really are working on a collaboration, as many fans have assumed, it will definitely be one to remember. "Whatever was made... I want it NEOw,' one fan demanded.

29-year-old Runway, who hails from the London Borough of Hackney, is known for her ability to fit seamlessly within any genre. She's already collaborated with the likes of Missy Elliot and Yung Baby Tate as well as pop artists like Lady Gaga , Rina Sawayama , and Brooke Candy . Her latest single "Somebody Like You" was released on March 24.

The last we saw of SZA was her acceptance speech at the Grammy's with Doja Cat for their hit collab "Kiss Me More," which took home the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Her latest solo single was the emotional "I Hate U" in 2021 and she most recently collabed with Summer Walker on their track "No Love."

