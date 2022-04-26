ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Suspect accused of shooting & killing Fort Myers teen arrested by FMPD

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago

UPDATE, WEDNESDAY – 11:00AM:

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a Fort Myers teen is being held without bond.

19-year-old Syncere Trice appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Trice is charged with second degree murder without a firearm.

Trice is accused of killing 16-year-old De’mari Jackson Sunday evening.

Jackson was shielding a friend from the gunfire when he was shot and killed.

Trice was previously arrested in 2020 for burglary and robbery.

Trice was a football player at South Fort Myers High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYcGy_0fKe7nrx00
Syncere Trice, 2020 arrest

FMPD shared video of Trice’s arrest earlier Tuesday.

PREVIOUS REPORT, TUESDAY – 4:45PM:

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 16-year-old Fort Myers High School student was shot and killed after a fight broke out in a Fort Myers neighborhood Sunday night.

The teen, later identified by police as De’mari Jackson, was an innocent bystander in the incident, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD).

He was killed shielding a friend from the gunfire after someone started shooting, just moments after a fight that Jackson wasn’t even involved in.

The teen was just baptized hours before before he was murdered. Now, his killer is still on the run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUDSz_0fKe7nrx00

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. when a fight broke out between a large group of people on Franklin Street, investigators said.

“It was totally stupid, the way it took place. All going on behind a lot of stupid junk,” said William Brown, a witness to the shooting.

Brown still remembers the Sunday afternoon in Dunbar, with what began as an argument between kids.

“It was Sunday, and we were all out here socializing, having a good time, and all of a sudden we hear the gunshots, look around and see all these children running around,” he said.

As he took shelter from the bullets, he watched as Jackson was hit.

“He was a total bystander, like if we were right here, right now, and somebody started shooting, take off running, and we got shot.”

On Tuesday, his family said Jackson’s last moments were spent trying to shield a friend from gunfire. He had been baptized alongside his brother that morning. Now as the community copes with the first shooting death in nine months, Fort Myers Police are on the lookout for the shooter.

“I would hate to see that happen to one of my children. And not know who did it, and they not be brought to justice,” Brown added.

FMPD said this was the first homicide in 2022.

Officials held a press conference on the investigation Monday afternoon.

WATCH BELOW:

A shot spotter first alerted police to the incident followed by multiple 911 calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pMy2_0fKe7nrx00

Investigators said one person was shot in the fight that occurred between two duplexes. Jackson was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to FMPD, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Monday morning.

Crime scene tape was spotted surrounding the area overnight Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQCg9_0fKe7nrx00

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

No further details were immediately available. This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as it is released.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#High School#Violent Crime#Shooting
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Report: 74-year-old Florida man shot another man on golf course because the victim was walking dog

A 74-year-old man shot another man because he was angry that the man was walking his dog on a golf course at Kings Point in suburban Delray Beach, according to media reports. The alleged shooter, Robert Levine, rode up in a golf cart to the victim, Herbert Merritt, 64, on April 24 and started arguing with Merritt. When Merritt tried to run away, Levine started shooting, WPBF Ch. 25 reported. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy