HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager reported Wednesday that there has been a filing for one of the newly created county commission districts. Mark Reese has filed in the new commission District 4 as a Republican. The new District 4 has its entire boundary in the City of Hutchinson. The new District 5 does not yet have anyone filed.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO