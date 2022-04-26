ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AR among worst in mental health care, study finds

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lRi2_0fKe70tj00

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, QuoteWizard conducted a study researching the status of mental health care in the U.S. and found Arkansas to be among the worst providers.

Researchers in the study evaluated various factors such as access to care, illness prevalence, insurance rates, and more to find out how each state is handling mental health.

In Arkansas, data revealed 20% of people have a diagnosed mental illness, while 13% with a mental illness were not able to receive care and 11% of those with a mental illness do not have insurance.

Natural disasters up 135% in Arkansas, study finds

Among the states with the best mental health care include Connecticut at the top, followed by Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Arkansas sits at #44 ahead of other southern states including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Missouri. Wyoming was listed at #50.

For a full look into mental health care across the U.S., visit QuoteWizard.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Mental Illness#Quotewizard Com#Nexstar Media Inc
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

How much have used car prices gone up in Illinois and other states?

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Majic 93.3

Your Marriage May Not Last If You Live In Arkansas

Well, it looks like Arkansas is leading the nation in another statistic, divorce. Arkansas leads the United States when it comes to the divorce rate. In an article on the World Population Review website they had this to say about the alarmingly high divorce rate in Arkansas:. Arkansas has the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy