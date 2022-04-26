ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The John Cooper School Interact Club Partners with 'Keep Us Fed'

By John Cooper Press
Woodlands Online& LLC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The John Cooper School Interact Club partners with 'Keep Us Fed,' an initiative with area food donors to collect excess nutritional food, that...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy