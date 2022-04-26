ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Poster revealed for Whitney Houston movie, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fo4gk_0fKe5Wsu00

We finally have our first look at the poster for the upcoming Whitney Houston movie, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

The movie's official Twitter account debuted the poster Monday, which shows star Naomi Ackie dressed in a black leather jacket, white tank, skinny jeans and black ankle boots -- the same outfit Whitney wore for her "So Emotional" music video.

Her arms are splayed wide and her head is thrown back as she strikes a joyful pose on the poster.

MORE: Whitney Houston biopic gets official title and casts its lead

"Don’t you wanna dance?" the account teased. "Whitney Houston, the greatest voice, has an even greater story. 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is exclusively in movie theaters December."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRhwA_0fKe5Wsu00
Sony Pictures - PHOTO: "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" arrives Dec. 21, 2022.

Clive Davis, who signed Houston to Arista Records, is producing the movie and previously told USA Today, "The goal...is to come up with a very realistic, very honest story...as well as capturing her losing battle with addiction, capturing her vocal genius and influence on music and contemporary musicians."

He added that his overall mission with "I Wanna Dance" is to "present the full story of Whitney Houston impeccably and [ensure] that it will be realistic in every respect."

MORE: 'The Bodyguard' remake will feature a 'young Latina' in Whitney Houston role

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" was written by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody." The film told the story of another late music legend, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Whitney Houston biopic: Naomi Ackie becomes late icon in impressive first footage, poster

LAS VEGAS – Whitney Houston finished the first night of CinemaCon on a high note. The annual convention for movie theater owners and Hollywood studios kicked off with a presentation Monday evening by Sony Pictures, which ended its two-hour panel by showing clips of coming releases, including Tom Hanks drama "A Man Called Otto" and animated movie "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," featuring the voice of Shawn Mendes as the titular reptile.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheWrap

Viola Davis Kicks Ass in First Look at ‘The Woman King’ Trailer at CinemaCon

Viola Davis debuted the first trailer for “The Woman King” at CinemaCon on Monday, and her director — Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball”) — promised that when we finally got the chance to see the film that she “kicks ass.” Davis did not disappoint in that first look and excited a packed CinemaCon crowd on the convention’s opening night.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Will Smith’s Netflix Sequel Got Canceled After His Oscars Slap—Here’s the Real Reason Why

Click here to read the full article. Done. Will Smith’s Netflix movie is canceled. The King Richard actor was set to star in a sequel to 2017’s Bright, however the studio canceled it entirely.  The cancelation of the film is reportedly completely unrelated to the Oscar winner’s controversy, according to a New York Post report, which cites an unidentified Bloomberg source. Smith starred in the first movie Bright with Joel Edgerton in 2017. The sequel to the movie was greenlit a month after its release. Smith also has other movies with Netflix that are still underway even after the cancelation. ​​The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Anthony Mccarten
Person
Naomi Ackie
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Clive Davis
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Photo#Arista Records#Usa Today
Popculture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin appear to have one of the most amicable divorce processes in Hollywood history. Just four months after the pair announced their split, a judge should be signing off on their divorce in the near future. Radar Online reports that the former couple, who split after 9 years of marriage, have come to a settlement agreement. They have agreed that neither will pay the other spousal support. Franklin filed official paperwork in Dec. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Per the filing, the couple separated four months prior. Good didn't hire a lawyer, nor did she file paperwork of her own. Franklin alleges Good gave him the OK to handle the paperwork.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy