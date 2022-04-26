Poster revealed for Whitney Houston movie, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

We finally have our first look at the poster for the upcoming Whitney Houston movie, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

The movie's official Twitter account debuted the poster Monday, which shows star Naomi Ackie dressed in a black leather jacket, white tank, skinny jeans and black ankle boots -- the same outfit Whitney wore for her "So Emotional" music video.

Her arms are splayed wide and her head is thrown back as she strikes a joyful pose on the poster.

"Don’t you wanna dance?" the account teased. "Whitney Houston, the greatest voice, has an even greater story. 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is exclusively in movie theaters December."

Sony Pictures - PHOTO: "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" arrives Dec. 21, 2022.

Clive Davis, who signed Houston to Arista Records, is producing the movie and previously told USA Today, "The goal...is to come up with a very realistic, very honest story...as well as capturing her losing battle with addiction, capturing her vocal genius and influence on music and contemporary musicians."

He added that his overall mission with "I Wanna Dance" is to "present the full story of Whitney Houston impeccably and [ensure] that it will be realistic in every respect."

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" was written by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody." The film told the story of another late music legend, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.