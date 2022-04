The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) has designated the town of Beech Mountain as a Certified Wildlife Habitat Community. The town is only the ninth community within the state of North Carolina to achieve this status. Wilson King, long-time resident, community leader and advocate for wildlife and the environment in the High Country, says “this is the natural evolution of efforts on the mountain to preserve what is special about this place. We don’t want to harm the place we all love, and the Wildlife Habitat Certification process for this community gives us all the opportunity to participate in preservation of nature.”

