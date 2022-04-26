Wade into more than 50 multimedia works at 2022 Creative Tallahassee exhibit

The Council on Culture & Arts is celebrating local art through its annual juried show, highly anticipated by Tallahassee residents and artists alike. On display are multimedia works from both experienced and emerging local artists. The exhibition features more than 50 paintings, drawings, photographs, textiles, and sculptures.

This year, COCA received nearly 170 individual submissions from 65 local artists. The submissions were reviewed by volunteer jurors with diverse experience in the visual arts. The works selected will be on display in the City Hall Art Gallery from April 20 – June 27, 2022. All the submitted works can be viewed on COCA’s Online Gallery at cocaonlinegallery.zenfolio.com .

54 artists will show their work in this year’s physical Creative Tallahassee exhibit at the City Hall Art Gallery. Those artists are:

Michael Alfano Jr., Linda Armstrong, Inger Avant, Todd Bertolaet, Mia Bonet, Carly Brady, Lanny Brewster, Jamie Burch, Jeff Byers, Leslie Cohen, Starlene DeBord, Thomas DeLopez, Thomas Friedman, Elizabeth George, Lisa Faire Graham, Sal Guastella, Tiffiny Hewitt-Brown, Bill Humphries, Nathan Illig, Shena Kamata, Erin Kittelson, Jennifer Lange, Mary Jane Lord, Judy Macdonald, David Maki, Meredith Maloney, Mary Maurer, Lee McHugh, Yoshiko Murdick, NED, Stewart Nelson, Elvi Nichols, Jimmy Nicholson, Rob Nixon, Judith Pennington, Roger Raepple, Rabon Ragan, Michael Riffle, Diana Robertson, James Russell, Roberto Santos, Rachel Smith, Susan Stetson, Richard Stevens, Kathryn Stivers, Kristen Summers, Sujatha Swaminathan, Dan Taylor, Juan Ten, Walter Thorner, Mary Liz Tippin-Moody, Randy Traynor, Sharard X, and Tong Zhang.

The City Hall Art Gallery is located on the second floor of City Hall, 300 South Adams Street, and is free and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting the gallery.

Special thanks to COCA extern Shena Kamata for her help with this exhibition.

This is one of many exhibitions curated by the Council on Culture & Arts for the Art in Public Places program on behalf of the City of Tallahassee. For more information about this exhibition, upcoming exhibitions, or the Art in Public Places program, visit tallahasseearts.org .

