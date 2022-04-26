ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Rajah Caruth gains new sponsor for Xfinity ride

By Tolly Carr
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsLpu_0fKe4m1R00

It’s been one heck of a week so far for WSSU student and professional race car driver Rajah Caruth. He’s currently the points leader in the Menards ARCA racing series after a solid run at Talladega. Maybe more importantly he’s secured another sponsorship partner for his budding career in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

Caruth announced on social media Monday his race team’s new partnership with Circlepay. The company’s website describes itself as a global financial technology firm that’s at the center of digital currency innovation and open financial infrastructure.

“I’m ecstatic about building this relationship with Circle for years to come!!” Caruth wrote on social media while showing a full mockup of the car and its color scheme.

This is the first foray into auto racing for Circle, and its CEO seems to be all in on the opportunity. Rajah Caruth is where the sport is headed according to Jeremy Allaire.

@rajahcaruth_ is going to be the future of @NASCAR — breaking new ground on so many levels,” Allaire wrote on Twitter.

Monster Mile

The No. 44 car will be in the field at the Dover race on Saturday, the concrete track better known as “The Monster Mile” It will be the second Xfinity series race for Caruth who drove in the Richmond race earlier this month. Caruth will drive six races for Team Alpha Prime in the Xfinity series this year.

Caruth will also race in the ARCA East series at Dover this weekend, which will give him double duty on Friday and Saturday.

In the ARCA national series Caruth is enjoying a one point lead in the championship standings over Daniel Daye. Three races into the season he has an average finish of seventh place, leading six laps so far. The next race in the ARCA national series is May 14 at Kansas Speedway.

You can watch the Dover race on Saturday on FS1 beginning at 1:30pm EST.

The post Rajah Caruth gains new sponsor for Xfinity ride appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2Now

NASCAR Cup Series coming to WWT Raceway

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to rev up those engines at the Worldwide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series. Christopher Bell, 17-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, told FOX 2 what he is looking forward to at the “Enjoy Illinois 300.” Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Punishment News

Nascar veteran Denny Hamlin apologized for a racially insensitive tweet that he posted and then deleted on Monday night. The tweet featured a clip from “Family Guy” that showed a female Asian driver cutting off cars without signaling. Kyle Larson’s name was superimposed over the clip. “I...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Sunday’s Broadcasters: Fans React

FOX Sports has revealed who’ll be in the broadcast booth for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover. Larry McReynolds will return to the booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. McReynolds, a veteran crew chief with decades of experience, led Jeffrey Earnhardt to a runner-up finish...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
Racing News

NASCAR mandates sensitivity training for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Toyota issue statement. Last weekend, NASCAR raced at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The race ended in a crash as Kyle Larson made an aggressive move in an attempt to win the race. On Tuesday, the sanction noted that NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin will...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

4 Jeff Gordon Records That Will Never Be Broken

As one of the most dominant drivers in NASCAR’s modern era, Jeff Gordon is in exclusive company when it comes to several of the achievements he accumulated during his 25-year tenure in the sport’s highest level. He’s one of four NASCAR drivers to win four or more Cup...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Larry McReynolds news

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced that crew chief Larry McReynolds will return to the broadcast booth for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. Consider Dale Earnhardt Jr. a big fan of the decision. Earnhardt tweeted his appreciation of the move after it was announced, saying that it was...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Spotter Brett Griffin Reacts To Kyle Busch’s “Ungrateful” Comments Regarding Future With Joe Gibbs Racing

As NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has yet to renew his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing, many have noticed his less than ideal responses about his future with the team. Of course, it was announced at the beginning of the season that this would be his last season with M&M’s as a sponsor, but could it be his last with Joe Gibbs Racing as well?
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Brandon Sheppard moves to full-time Lucas Late Model driver

Rocket 1 Racing announced they will switch gears for 2022. Brandon Sheppard is the driver of the No. 1 Rocket Chassis house car. Since 2017, Brandon Sheppard has run full-time in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. On Tuesday, Rocket 1 Racing announced they would be jumping over to run full-time with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR announces significant suspension for racing team

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was penalizing the Live Fast Motorsports team after the No. 78 car lost a wheel during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. BJ McLeod spun in Turn 2 during the GEICO 500, prompting a caution period on the 87th lap. The car’s right-rear...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Major Sporting Event To Be Held At Daytona Speedway

Daytona International Speedway will host an exciting event this summer. On July 3, the National Women’s Soccer League will host a match between Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville. This match was announced on Tuesday as part of Daytona Soccer Fest. It’s being labeled as a first-of-its-kind event. NWSL...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wssu#Menards#Xfinity Series#Circle
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Dover Motor Speedway

Dover Motor Speedway will be home to the ARCA Menards Series East, Xfinity Series and Cup Series this weekend. The track will host the final round of the Dash 4 Cash in Saturday’s Xfinity race (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1). Racing for the $100,000 prize will be AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg.
MOTORSPORTS
numberfire.com

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: DuraMAX Drydene 400

If you are looking for an action-packed way to consume sports on the weekend, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America. NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately based on how they finish in the race, how many spots they advance from their starting position, and how many laps they finish and lead. Avoiding drivers who crash out of the race is a must, though!
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

Dover Qualifying Order: April-May 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Delaware. The 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series. View the Dover qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series below. The field has been split into two groups. The top 5 qualifiers from each group will advance into round...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

NASCAR unveiled the format Thursday for the May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will include an element with the pit crew in qualifying and award stage winners in the All-Star Race with prime starting spots in the final stage of the event, which pays $1 million to the winner.
MOTORSPORTS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy