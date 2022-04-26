Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning April 27

The GEICO Skytypers perform during a previous Fort Lauderdale Air Show. This year's event is April 30-May 1. John McCall / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

This is a list of reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice.

VIP Upstairs/Downstairs Tours at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 2 p.m. April 27. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/3MR2kGi . $40.

Book Club: Madeline Miller’s ‘Circe,’ 3-4:30 p.m. April 27. Lifelong Learning Classrooms, Ely Myerson Continuing Education Hall, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. bit.ly/3NenRZy .

Take Me Fishing , 6-9 p.m., April 27, Female-focused angler demo. West Marine, 2401 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/36yCwhU

Concerts, 7:30 p.m. April 27 and 28, closes the South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s season. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; April 28 Temple Israel, 137 NE 19th St., Miami. Call 954-522-8445. southfloridasymphony.org/masterworksv .

Florida Grand Opera: Viva Zarzuela!, 7:30 p.m. April 27. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave, Miami. 800-741-1010. tickets.fgo.org/Tickets/EventDetails.aspx?id=2147 . $25.

Arts Mean Business Series With Wynwood Walls Artist, 5:30-6 p.m. April 28. Speaker Series with a live presentation, meet & greet and cocktail hour with artist Peter Tunney. BBX Capital, 201 E Las Olas Blvd., Suite 1900, Fort Lauderdale. 954-940-5344. bfabroward.org/the-arts-means-business-speaker-series-peter-tunney/ . Free.

Yom HaShoah Event: 7-8:30 p.m. April 28, Temple Sinai of Hollywood, 1400 N. 46th Ave., Hollywood. 954-987-0026. sinaihollywood.org/form/Yom-HaShoah-2022.html . Free.

SunFest , April 28-May 1. Downtown West Palm Beach at the Intracoastal Waterway, 100 S. Clematis St. Features music, food vendors, entertainment and more. sunfest.com . Daily ticket $30-$35 youths; $55-$50 adult.

Sunshine and Stories, 10 a.m.-10:45 p.m. through April 29. For families with children up to 5 years old. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-868-7703. bit.ly/36mxnJ8 . Free.

Drop In Improv Class, 8-9 p.m. through April 28. Common Grounds Brew & Roastery, 1517 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach. 561-706-5128. theimprovu.com/classes . $10.

Art , April 29 through May 15, presented by Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale. 954-678-1396. EmpireStage.com . $35.

American Songbook: A Big Band Concert, 7:30-9 p.m. April 29. Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, 5555 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. 954-771-8840. crpc.org/concertseries .

Art After Dark at the Norton, 5-10 p.m. April 29. The Ricca Project blends jazz, funk, and R&B, an Open Studio with a drop-in style art making activity for all ages, and docent-led tours. Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196. norton.org . $5-$10.

Jazz at MOCA 8-10 p.m. April 29. Saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, producer, scholar, professor, and leader Dr. Ed Calle. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., Miami. 305-893-6211. mocanomi.org/category/programs/jazz-at-moca/ . Free.

Nova Singers Spring Concert, 8-10 p.m. April 29. Featuring Broadway favorites. First Presbyterian Church, 1530 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 954-530-8496. nova.edu/novasingers/attend-a-performance.html .

South Florida Spring Festival, 2-8 p.m. April 29-May 1. Hay ride, petting zoo, craft vendors, pig races and more. Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4201 SW 65th Way, Davie. 954-605-8284. bit.ly/3MfLm37 .

PurpleStride Broward-Palm Beach, 7-10:30 a.m. April 30, Florida Atlantic University - Lot 27, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Join the fight against pancreatic cancer. 877-2-PANCAN. purplestride.org/browardpalmbeach .

Men Having Babies 2022 Southern Surrogacy Options, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. April 30. Learn from, interact and consult with gay dads, experts, and over 20 reputable gay-friendly agencies, clinics, law firms, and other surrogacy providers. The Pride Center at Equality Park, 2040 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors. 310-498-3333. menhavingbabies.org/surrogacy-seminars/south/ . $20-$30.

YMCA South Florida’s Healthy Kids Day, 9 a.m.-noon April 30. L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-334-9622. ymcasouthflorida.org/hkd2022/ .

Hearts United Community Day, 9-10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 1-2:30 p.m. April 30, Volunteers pack hygiene items into disaster relief kits and sort. Food For The Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. 888-404-4248. foodforthepoor.org/heartsunited .

City Nature Challenge: Pondhawk Bioblitz, 9-11 a.m. April 30. Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton. 561-393-7852. bocalibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=44419 .

Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Disposal, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30-Sept. 24. For residents of Margate. Oriole Park, 7055 NW First St., Margate. 954-972-0828. margatefl.com . Free.

Fort Lauderdale Fire & Safety Museum Grand Re-Opening ,10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 30, Historic Fire Station 3, 1022 W. Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. Take a step back in time, Antique Fire Engines & Fire Fighting equipment, restored 1927 Historical Fire House. Food trucks, DJ, bounce house, fire hose target competition for the kids, face painting, & more. fortlauderdalefiremuseum.org

World Tai Chi & Qigong Day , 10 a.m.-noon, April 30, Tai Chi instructor Carol Willis-Holden leads a demo of Tai Chi. Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd., Greenacres. bit.ly/3LMbGSc . Free.

Celebrate Earth Day , 10 a.m.-3 p.m., April 30. Animal encounters, crafts, environmental presentations Okeeheelee Nature Center at Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-233-1400. Free.

Artist and Weird Animation presentation by Christopher Ian Macfarlane, 4-6 p.m. April 30. Bear and Bird Boutique + Gallery, TATE’S Comics, 4566 N. University Drive, Lauderhill. 954-748-0181. bearandbird.com/shows/christopher-ian-macfarlane/ . Free.

Fort Lauderdale Air & Sea Show , April 30-May 1. Fort Lauderdale Beach, 1500 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/3LMfh2E .

Air Show benefit, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 1, Private beach family viewing experience benefits Florida Girls Giving Back. Bonnet House Beach, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. 786-236-1193. eventbrite.com/e/fggb-air-show-experience-tickets-171341415787 . $25-$150.

Baila Conmigo: 2-6 p.m. April 30, Latin music and marketplace. Peter Blum Family YMCA, 6631 Palmetto Circle S, Boca Raton. bit.ly/3rhY2hY . 561-395-9622. Free.

Cultural Saturdays on the Lawn at Dania Pointe, 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through April 30. Dania Pointe, 139 S. Compass Way, Dania Beach. 833-800-4343. daniapointe.com . Free.

Artwalk at Art Attack!, 6-10 p.m. April 30. FAT Village featuring music, local art, galleries and more. Art Attack, 501 N. Andrews Ave, STE 101, Fort Lauderdale. 754-216-3560. facebook.com/ArtAttackFTL . Free.

United Way of Broward County Mayors’ Gala Evening of Stars, 6-10:30 p.m. April 30. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. 954-453-3743. UnitedWayBroward.org/MayorsGala . $250.

Rock The Park: Across The Universe, 7-10 p.m. April 30, Plantation Central Park, 9151 NW Second St., Plantation. Beatles hits with the band Across The Universe. bit.ly/3Kz3aWH 954-452-2506. Free.

Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival, times vary, through April. Features 80 films shown in-person and streaming. See five films for $59; other packages available. Call 561-558-2520 or visit bocajff.org .

Broward College Symphonic Band Spring Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Virtual. April 30, Bailey Hall, 3501 Davie Road. Performances by the Percussion Ensemble, Brass Choir, Woodwind Choir, and the 55 member Wind Ensemble. With Featured performers by Catherine Lan, playing Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor (First movement), and Randy Sonntag, Trumpet soloist. 954-201-6843. bit.ly/3Mm345j Free.

Florida Grand Opera: Spirituals, Jazz, and Motown, 7:30-9 p.m. April 30. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave, Miami. 800-741-1010. tickets.fgo.org/Tickets/EventDetails.aspx?id=2140 . $25.

Thin Mint Sprint 5k Race, 7-9 a.m. May 1. Support Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. Participants receive a chip-timed race bib, finisher medal, sport-tek event shirt, awards in different categories, and a box of Thin Mint Cookies. Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach. 561-427-0177. gssef.org/en/activities/ThinMintSprint.html . $25-$45.

Friendship Circle’s Walking 4 Friendship, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1. A 3K to raise awareness for children and young adults with special needs. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami. 305-484-5136. walking4friendship.com/Account/Register . Free.

Sean Kenney’s Nature POP, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through May 1. Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. 561-233-1757. mounts.org . $5-$12.

Plantation SDA Church End of School Sports Day Revival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1. Celebrate the end of the school year and the start of summer. Volunteer Park, 12050 W. Sunrise Blvd, Plantation. 305-520-9523. eventbrite.com/e/307155930657 . Free.

Alexandra Alessandri , 2-3 p.m., children’s book author will read her newest book, “Isabel and Her Colores Go to School,” which won the gold medal in Young Children’s Literature in the 2021 Florida Book Awards. Spanish River Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton. 561-393-7852. bocalibrary.org

The Sound Inside, 2-4 p.m. May 1-22. Dark, twisty mystery. Sol Theatre Boca Raton, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. 561-300-0152. bocastage.net . $45-$50.

GOGO MOAD at the Little Haiti Book Festival, 3:30-4 p.m. May 1. Museum of Art and Design at MDC hosts. Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami. 305-237-7700. moadmdc.org/learn/gogo-moad . Free.

Music in Bryant Park, 4-6 p.m. May 1. Bryant Park Neighborhood Association. Bryant Park, 100 S Golfview Road, Lake Worth. 561-706-7516. facebook.com/BRYANTPARKNEIGHBORHOOD/ . Free.

Miami International Piano Festival: Zlata Chochieva, 5 p.m. May 1. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002. aventuracenter.org . $45-$55.

Boca Raton Garden Club 1 p.m., May 3. John Goss, horticulturist and owner of JG Tropical Plants, will present Botanical and Propagation. Boca Raton Garden Club Clubhouse, 4281 NW Third Ave., Boca Raton. bocaratongardenclub.org . 561-395-9376. Free.

This Is Our Youth, 7:30-10 p.m. through May 1. Following the 48-hour stolen money spending spree of three rich, bored, very lost young souls at the brink of adulthood in New York City. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-666-2078. bit.ly/36VE05W .

Israeli Folk Dancing, 7:30-10 p.m. through May 2. Israeli Folk Dances from old to new. Kings Point Main Clubhouse, Delray, 7000 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. 561-901-1200.

May Mini-Course: Contending with the Contemporary, 10-11:30 a.m. May 3-24. Four-part course led by Karen Leader. Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196. bit.ly/3uTq2e3 .

Tai Chi and the Study of the Tao Te Ching, Finding Health, Harmony & Happiness, 12:30-2 p.m. May 3. Lifelong Learning Classrooms, Ely Myerson Continuing Education Hall, Florida Atlantic University, Building CEH 31D, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-3185. bit.ly/3Dmi1Rj . $35-$130.

A Closer Look, 1-2 p.m. May 3. Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196. norton.org . $5-$18. General admission. Visit norton.org/visit

Hip Hop for Kids, 5:45-6:45 p.m. May 3-Sept. 27. Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-868-7703. bit.ly/383IyqY

Upcoming and long running

Yom HaZikaron, Yom Ha’Atzmaut and Humans of Israel Photographic Exhibit, 7 p.m., May 4, A special event to honor Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror for Yom Ha’Zikaron. Temple Shaarel Shalom, 9085 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach. bit.ly/3OpqXKX .

First Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m. March. 4-May 6. Downtown Delray Beach, Atlantic Avenue between Swinton Avenue and the Intracoastal Waterway. 561-243-1077. downtowndelraybeach.com/artwalk . Free.

Second Career Artists , 10 a.m.-6 p.m., May 5 through June 24, Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center, 125 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach. boynton-beach.org/ , 561-742-6221.

Humans of Israel Photographic Exhibit , 7 p.m., May 5, View the work of Israeli photographer and TEDx speaker Erez Kaganovitz. Temple Beth Tikvah, 4500 Jog Road, Greenacres. $5; Email outreach@templebethtikvah.net

The Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films , 9:30 a.m., May 6, Featuring red-carpet awards show and live awards show at 10:30 a.m. The event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E Indiantown Road, Jupiter. RSVP by email to admin@pbfilm.com or call 561-233-1000.

Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing, May 6-8, Florida Saltwater Weekend Seminar. Fishing locations vary. Send email to info@ladiesletsgofishing.com ; visit ladiesletsgofishing.com or see facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing . 954-475-9068. Registration fee $79-$89.

Boca Bacchanal, May 6-7, Festival weekend supports the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society. director@bocahistory.org . 561-395-6766. Fundraiser tickets $200-up. bocabacchanal.com .

Million Dollar May Campaign Celebration, 6-9 p.m., Created only days after the Parkland tragedy in 2018, Parkland Cares is celebrating a milestone: Their upcoming round of grant awards to local mental health nonprofits will bring the total amount of grant funding awarded by Parkland Cares to $1 million. Deja Blue Restaurant, 7805 N. University Drive, Parkland. RSVP required. tinyurl.com/PCMillionDollarMay .

Ferocious Love, 8 p.m., May 6, An urban male’s coming of age story. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach. 561-450-6357 artsgarage.org .

Senior Spelling Bee , 11:30 a.m., May 10. Carl Shechter Southwest Focal Point Community Center, 301 NW 103rd Ave., Pembroke Pines. 954-450-6888.

Dance Performance, Palm Beach County, 8 p.m. May 12, Limón Dance Company joins Dance NOW! Miami for Program III. Duncan Theatre, 4200 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth. dancenowmiami.org . 305-975-8489 or info@dancenowmiami.org . $20-50.

Nurse Week Appreciation Even t, 3-9 p.m., May 12, Speakers, refreshments, networking, giveaways, well-being stations and more. Hosted by the Florida Nurses Association Southeast Region. Florida Atlantic University Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, 777 Glades Road, Caring Center, Boca Raton. For nurses, free. bit.ly/3L02B8A .

Dance Performance, Broward County, 7:30 p.m., May 13, Limón Dance Company joins Dance NOW! Miami for Program III. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. dancenowmiami.org . 305-975-8489 or info@dancenowmiami.org . $20-50.

City of Tamarac presents Movies In The Park, 8 p.m. through May 13. Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St., Tamarac. 954-597-3620. Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents . Free.

Dance Performance, Aventura, 8 p.m., May 14, Limón Dance Company joins Dance NOW! Miami for Program III. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. dancenowmiami.org . 305-975-8489 or info@dancenowmiami.org . $20-50.

Checkmate! 9-11 a.m., May 14. Mayor’s Chess Challenge with Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank C. Ortis. Pembroke Lakes Golf Club 19 Restaurant, 10500 Taft St., Pembroke Pines. ppines.com/specialevents .

Celebrate Israel with a 5K Run , 7 a.m., May 15, Dreher Park South, 5683-5705 Dreher Trail S., West Palm Beach. bit.ly/3EAccAn

Voices of Angels Art show , VIP networking 4-5 p.m., followed by the art show from 5-8 p.m., May 15, hosted by the The Mental Wellness Networking Alliance, benefitting Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center. Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs. bit.ly/386Q8Ba .

C[h]oral Stories and Collective Actions, 6-8 p.m. through May 15. Unique and diverse bodies of work that recognize the urgency of preservation. Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood. 954-921-3274. artandculturecenter.org/choral-stories . $4-$7.

May Seabirds on the Bay: Sunset Cruise , 7-9 p.m., May 15, Sunset birding cruise tour of Biscayne Bay, scan the mangrove shoreline of the Crandon rookery for brown pelicans, magnificent frigatebirds, and over 30 species of birds, presented by the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station. Crandon Park Marina, 4000 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. pelicanharbor.org/seabirdcruise . 305-762-7633. $50.

Naming True, 8 p.m., May 15, Play reading of an intimate tale of survival, redemption, and the deep desire to share our stories. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach. 561-450-6357 artsgarage.org .

Wildflowers, Book Signing, Native Plant Drawing, and More, 7:30 p.m., May 17. The Palm Beach chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, hosts Roger L. Hammer, author, naturalist, photographer for a presentation on wildflowers in Palm Beach County. UF/IFAS Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. 561-247-3677 or palmbeach.fnpschapters.org .Free.

Mindbender Mansion , May 21-Sept. 4. Cox Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach. coxsciencecenter.org or call 561-832-1988.

Art Exhibition , 5-7 p.m., May 21-June 9, Featuring work created by students from Art of the Phoenix, the Armory Art Center’s outreach program for youth in trauma recovery. Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. bit.ly/37i05vx .

Family Fun Fair , 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 22. For families with transgender and nonbinary children, hosted by TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation and Stand with Trans. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach. bit.ly/3JZmonc .

Boca, 8 p.m. through May 22. Comedy follows a group of retirees who, between golf, bridge and Botox, can be found bickering, gossiping and living it up like they’re teenagers again. GableStage,1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. 305-445-1119. bit.ly/3j9vR0n . $35-$65.

Juxtaposition, 43rd annual student art exhibition, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through May 25. Broward College’s Rosemary Duffy Larson Gallery, 3501 Davie Road, Davie. 954-201-6843. calendar.broward.edu . Free.

Memorial Day Events , 9 a.m. commemorative ceremony, Boca Raton Cemetery and Mausoleum, 451 SW Fourth Ave., Boca Raton; 7 p.m. concert, Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7807, visit myboca.us/specialevents

Parent-Child Workshops, 3:30-4:30 p.m. through May 30. TeachLab Palm Beach parenting classes. Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, 340 Seaview Ave., Palm Beach. 561-838-5485. palmbeachrecreation.com . $38-$47.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show , May 28-29, Air and sea demonstrations, music, tents, vendors, entertainment, Display Village and more. Lummus Park , 1130 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. USAsalute.com . Starting at $45.

First Friday Jazz Jam, 7:30-9:30 p.m. through June 3. ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-524-0805. goldcoastjazz.org . Free.

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6-9 p.m., June 4, Greenacres Community Center Banquet Hall, Greenacres. For fathers and all father figures and for daughters age 4 and up, featuring dinner, dessert, dancing, photos, fun and games. Advance registration required. No ticket sales at the door. 561-642-2090. bit.ly/3rzWznF .

Pinecrest Gardens Blooms at Night with Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light, 6-9 p.m. through June 21. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. 305-669-6990. pinecrestgardens.org . $20.

Broadway Artists Intensive Junior , 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, One-week introductory session for students ages 9-13. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. See audition information at thebroadwayartistsintensive.com .’

Contempo! 7-10 p.m. through June 10. The Box Gallery, 811 Belvedere Road B, West Palm Beach. 786-521-1199. theboxgallery.info . Free; donations accepted at the door.

Enriched Life Discussion Group, 7-9 p.m. through July 20. Via Zoom. 305-968-1257. myenrichedlife.com/workshops . Free.

Second Sunday by the Shore , The LOOP, Las Olas Oceanside Park through July. Bring a picnic blanket and lawn chair, and enjoy a rotation of live music, interactive experiences. bit.ly/3HW0lxy .

Miami Record Fair, noon-5 p.m. through July 30. Dig through thousands of records and sway to live local DJ sets, Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami. 786-303-4819. instagram.com/terrestrialfunk .

Hip Hop for Kids, 5:45-6:45 p.m. through Sept. 27. For kids in grades K-5. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-868-7703. bit.ly/3wOvXm6 . Free.

Boca Bridge Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 28. Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-558-7362. bocabridge.org . $12.

Temple Sinai Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 28. Temple Sinai of Palm Beach County, 2475 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. 561-757-8121. bridgewebs.com/templesinai . $12.

Business Expo, Senior Services Show, Health Fair and Career Fair , 10:30-3 p.m., Nov. 3, Assumption Catholic Church, 2001 S. Ocean Blvd., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. 954-565-5750.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meeting, 6-7:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Weekly DBSA mental health peer support group. Herb Skolnick Community Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-682-1060. dbsasouthflorida.org . Free.

Judo Classes, 10 a.m.-noon. through Dec. 17. Tomodachi Judo Club meets Saturdays 10 a.m.- noon; Wednesdays 6:30-8 p.m. Age 6 and up. Boca Raton Community Center, 150 Crawford Blvd., Boca Raton. 561-846-0459. judous.com/home .

Mystery Dinner Show., 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 17. Hilarious and challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach. 866-496-0535. eventvesta.com/events/11515/t/tickets . $61.99.

Butler House Tour, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through Dec. 17. The James D. and Alice Butler House, 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. 954-429-0378. deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com .

Sons of the American Revolution, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through Dec. 17. Meets monthly and open to the public, hosted by the Fort Lauderdale chapter. Genealogical guidance, history and education related to the Revolutionary War. Outback Steakhouse Meeting Room, 2725 S. University Drive, Davie. 317-748-3651.

Nonperishable food donations. The Salvation Army of Broward is in need of food items to help replenish its Food Pantry for upcoming community distributions. Drop off weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-712-2431. salvationarmyflorida.org/fortlauderdale .

Venues

Amelia Earhart Park , 401 E 65th St, Hialeah. Named after the famed pilot who took her last flight from Miami in Hialeah in 1937. Bike trails, skate-boarding, fishing and more. 305-685-8389. miamidade.gov/parks/amelia-earhart.asp

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Bonnet House, offers self-guided tours Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Check website for pricing. bonnethouse.org .

Broward Center for the Performing Arts, online classes for all ages. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Broward County Library. See what’s new and stay connected. Find upcoming events and classes. Read newspapers, magazines, listen to music and watch movies with a free eCard that can be used to access a wide variety of eContent from a computer or mobile device. Visit broward.org/library . Free.

Butler House Tour, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, April 16-Dec. 17. The James D. and Alice Butler House, 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd. Deerfield Beach. 954-429-0378. deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com .

Butterfly World, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, weather permitting. Self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. $22.50-$32.50. butterflyworld.com .

Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. Features immersive installations, contemporary art, interactive art pieces, and expanded museum store. 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org . In-person visits noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. $8-$15.

Cox Science Center and Aquarium , 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. Hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000-gallon fresh and saltwater aquarium, digital planetarium, Pre-K focused “Discovery Center,” 18-hole conservation-themed Mini-Golf Course and quarter-mile-long outdoor science trail. coxsciencecenter.org or call 561-832-1988.

Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

The Frank to you: Virtual workshops & lectures. In this virtual classroom, guests of all ages can watch video art-making workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings. New content added regularly. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. Visit thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE . Free.

Gumbo Limbo. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Mondays noon-4 p.m. Aquariums, sea turtle rehabilitation, gift shop, nature trails. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton. Visit gumbolimbo.org or call 561-544-8605.

History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 1-3:30 p.m. daily. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum . $15. Free for military and children under 6.

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome .

Lion Country Safari, open daily 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos, primates and more. Safari Falls Splash Park is open daily, weather permitting and is included in admission. Park is 20 miles west of West Palm Beach at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee . 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com . $30-$37.

Markham Par k, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise. Model airplane filed, target range, bike trials. markhampark.com/ 954-357-8868.

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach , 411 Clematis St, West Palm Beach. Located in the heart of downtown. See website for list of events. 561-822-2222. bit.ly/3ud03ho .

McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary. Guided tours at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday by appointment only. Only a limited number of visitors in each group. Call 561-790-2116. No children under 5 permitted. Escorts provided. McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary , 12943 61st St. North, West Palm Beach. $25-$35 a person. mccarthyswildlife.com or follow on Facebook .

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233 morikami.org .

Mounts Botanical Gardens, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See the new permanent installation in the Tropical Forest Garden that offers three imposing 20-foot statues, replicas of the iconic monolithic, humanlike figures located on Easter Island, Rapa Nui, Chile. 561-233-1730. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. mounts.org . $10-$12.

Museum of Science & Discovery. Offers on-site educational activities for all age groups, plus resources, and high-quality programs ranging from story time to science demonstrations, as well as virtual learning. MODS, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6637 Visit Mods.org or on Facebook , and YouTube . Prices vary; some activities are free.

Nova Southeastern University, Lifelong Learning Institute. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors via Zoom. Register for link at bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu . $30 a month or $15 each.

Okeeheelee Nature Center Okeeheelee Park , 7715 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach. Nature preserve featuring pine flatwoods and wetlands. Animal encounters. 561-233-1400. discover.pbcgov.org/parks/pages/okeeheelee-center.aspx

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Many classes and programs are held on Zoom. Participants must preregister. Download a PDF with instructions and then sign up for things. Whatever piques your interest, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Register for digital activities online at bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Palm Beach Zoo , 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. home to hundreds of animals and 190 species, many of them endangered. palmbeachzoo.org .

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station , 1279 NE 79th St., Miami. Pelican. Guided tours, animal encounters, Pelican feedings. In-person and online presentations, Seabird cruises. pelicanharbor.org . 305-762-7633.

Pompano Beach Arts, Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger. John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program have been acclaimed worldwide. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events . Free.

Riverbend Park. Features morning nature walks, Loxahatchee Battlefield tours, archery, bike rides, fishing and birding. Location: 9060 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. 561-741-1359. Many activities are free, some $5-$10. Make online reservations at pbcnature.com .

Spanish Monastery . Construction of the Monastery of St. Bernard de Clairvaux was begun in the year 1133 AD in northern Spain. In 1925, William Randolph Hearst purchased the Cloisters and the Monastery’s outbuildings. They were dismantled, packed in more than 11,000 wooden crates, and shipped to the United States. Currently, the venue serves parish of St. Bernard de Clairvaux at16711 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach. spanishmonastery.com/ .

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday every week. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market , 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood. 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

Young At Art is open mall hours , 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida-based artists. $8. See youngatartmuseum.org for online activities.

Zoo Miami , 12400 SW 152 St., Miami . Fifth largest zoo in the United States and as a sub-tropical facility, cares for a wide variety of animals from Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas. zoomiami.org .

To submit events, see sunsentinel.com/calendars . Send removal requests to calendar@sunsentinel.com . Find more events online at sunsentinel.com/events and sunsentinel.com/arts .