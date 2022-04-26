Virginia's Rent Relief Program to close to new applicants

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Rent Relief Program is set to close in the upcoming weeks to new applications.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced that it is closing the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) application portal at 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) requires prioritization of assistance for households with incomes less than 50% of area median income or households with one or more individuals that have not been employed for the 90-day period preceding the date of application.

Any application submitted after April 21 will be prioritized based on these criteria, then processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to DHCD, the Virginia Rent Relief Program has processed and disbursed more than $713 million in 141,330 rent relief payments for more than 104,990 households throughout Virginia through March 31.

The issue of timely rent relief is something the News 3 Investigative team has been working on for months. Some residents who are waiting say the process is very slow.

FAQs on the portal closure are available here .