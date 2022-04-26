ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

13 people taken into custody following drug raids in Polson

By MTN News
KPAX
 2 days ago
POLSON – Several people were arrested in a string of drug raids in Polson on Monday.

Polson Police Department Captain George Simpson says a total of 13 people were taken into custody after law enforcement “identified three houses as being interconnected in the use and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

The warrants were served on Monday in what Simpson describes as a daylong operation that involved several law enforcement agencies. Those arrested on Monday face a variety of charges including criminal possession of dangerous drugs, endangering the welfare of children, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a series of drug raids in Polson on April 25, 2022.

Simpson added that “out of those 13, and four additional adults, $126K in bond amounts for outstanding arrest warrants were not served due to jail overcrowding.”

Law enforcement discovered during their investigation that there were children in one of the homes raided with Simpson noting, “we are committed to drug endangered children and to that end residential search warrants were executed to safely remove these children.”

The searches yielded suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as firearms and drug paraphernalia.

13 people were taken into custody as part of a law enforcement operation in Polson on April 25, 2022.

In addition to the Polson Police Department, the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team, the Kalispell Special Response Team, Two Bear Air, the Flathead K-9 Foundation, Flathead Tribal Police, Tribal CPS, and Tribal Game Wardens were involved in the operation.

According to a news release, Flathead Tribal Game Wardens are also investigating possible wildlife violations as decaying wildlife parts were also seized.

“This would not have been possible without the cooperation from our community, assistance from our NWMT law enforcement partners and investigation by your outstanding Polson Officers. We are not immune to drugs in our society, but we will continue to take action against drugs in our community. Especially when drug endangered children are involved. – Polson Chief of Police Wade Nash

Simpson says no names are being released at this time “to protect the dignity of the children involved and to maintain the integrity of ongoing investigations.”

