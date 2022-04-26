ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Dr. Martens x Pleasures Revamp ‘Jorge’ Mules With Chic ’90s Twists

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens’ latest collaboration is taking grunge one step further, thanks to Pleasures.

The pair have joined forces to launch a new ’90s-inspired take on the British brand’s Jorge mules. As seen in imagery on Instagram and its website, the style features its signature rounded toes, buckled top band and slingback straps. Fitting into the brand’s staples, the pair also includes ridged rubber soles with vibrant top-stitching. The Pleasures version featured black leather uppers, as well as elegant white embroidery spelling “Pleasures” in swirling font on each pair’s uppers.

The style is currently unreleased, though a page for its launch is currently live on Dr. Martens’ website .

Though pricing is currently unavailable for the as-yet-unreleased men’s style, a pair is reselling for $228 on Lyst .

Dr. Martens x Pleasures is the latest collaboration for the brand, which has tapped numerous labels to co-create versions of its edgy footwear over the last several years. Recent collaborators have included A-Cold-Wall, Futura, X-Girl and more.

Clogs are also on the rise in the footwear world, bringing a relaxed sensibility to most menswear ensembles. Styles often include rounded closed toes with open or slingback counters, allowing for secure wear — plus ease to be slipped on and off . For versatile wear, most styles also include flat or low-heels soles, neutral-hued leather uppers and minimal accents or embellishments. Aside from Dr. Martens, new styles have also been released by Toga Virilis, Valentino, Marni and more brands in recent weeks.

Discover Dr. Martens and Keith Haring’s 2021 collaboration in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Boosts Her ‘Short Girl’ Style in Hot Pants & Sky-High Wedges in New Modeling Campaign

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is celebrating “short girl” summer with a warm weather-ready outfit — plus height-boosting heels. Shot by Adam Franzino, the “Open Book” author posed in a set of dark blue denim hot pants, featuring frayed hems. Completing her look was an orange and blue printed floral top — in fact, the affordable $70 Daniela style from her own Jessica Simpson brand, which included a smocked neckline and rounded draped sleeves. A delicate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Prince Debuts Latest Off Court Tennis Styles, Pro-Keds Reintroduces the Skyhawk + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. April 28, 2022: Prince has unveiled its newest off court footwear line for men and women. Designed under the creative direction of David Grutman, the spring/summer 2022 collection takes the elevated tennis club aesthetic to the streets. Styles such as the FST838 are a staple in the collection featuring a lace-up street sneaker silhouette that is crafted in vegan napa leather, neon pops, terry cloth lining, and heritage woven labels. “We’re so...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Sheer Top, Raw Jeans & Silver-Tipped Heels With Her Mom on UN-Ukraine Meeting Trip

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Amal Clooney celebrated a successful United Nations meeting in style yesterday, stepping out for a sweet dinner with her mother Baria Alamuddin while in New York City. Though Clooney has been flexing her business-forward style while in the Big Apple, the 44-year-old international and human rights lawyer went more low-key for the mother-daughter outing — though she still couldn’t resist tossing on a blazer for good measure. Clooney wore a sheer slightly cropped...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Helen Mirren Pops in Pink Lipstick & Pumps to Match at CinemaCon 2022 for ‘Shazam!’ Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re wearing a bright green skirt it’s a good day, but when your lipstick perfectly matches your shoes? It’s an amazing day. That’s just what Helen Mirren had at CinemaCon. Mirren was in Las Vegas on Tuesday at Caesars Palace for CinemaCon 2022 to promote her new film, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Part of the DC Comics franchise, Mirren stars alongside Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, and Adam Brody. The film is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring
Footwear News

The Collabs: Reebok Taps Tyrrell Winston to Reimagine the Club C and Question Mid + More

Click here to read the full article. April 29, 2022: Reebok and contemporary artist Tyrrell Winston are set to release a collaborative Club C and Question Mid, arriving May 6 via Tyrrellwinstonproduct.com and Reebok.com on May 13. Through this collaboration, Reebok said Winston expressed his love for heritage and basketball on both models, and included pony hair elements, the artist’s autograph on the outsole and subtle nods to New York doodles (dubbed “Noodles”). Both the Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C and the Question Mid will retail for $120. April 26, 2022: Del Toro has teamed up with finance meme account Litquidity on...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Dips, Dances & Twerks in Heeled Boots for Dance-Off With Bridget Nelson in ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum has been busy as of late. That fact hasn’t stopped the model from sharing her outfits and day-to-day life on her Instagram. And she continued her social media style spree today when she brought Danish actor Bridget Nelson in for a dance-off. The pair dipped, danced and twerked their hearts out for a video promo of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in funky fashions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina Pinault Pose for Vogue Mexico in Gucci, Hunter Rain Boots & Twinning Outfits

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault recently flexed their modeling muscles in a shoot with Vogue Mexico. In the stunning photo spread, the 55-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter put their almost-identical looks on display, celebrating their close bond through photos. Shot in recognition of Mother’s Day, the cover and corresponding photo spread was crafted to represent the unique relationship between a mother and her daughter, according to the Vogue Mexico’s Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue México y Latinoamérica (@voguemexico) For the May 2022 cover, the mother-daughter...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#British#Lyst
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Reveals How Her Met Gala Look Came Together

Click here to read the full article. With the 2022 Met Gala less than a week away, there’s a healthy dose of speculation, not just of the top-secret guest list but also what those guests will ultimately be wearing when they step on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps come Monday, May 2. Cara Delevingne is one Met Gala guest who can be counted on to deliver a statement making look — literally. During her April 2022 cover shoot with FN, the actress looked back to her 2021 Met Gala look, a white Christian Dior pantsuit with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Zappos Hires Its First Chief Marketing Officer + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 22, 2022: Zappos.com has named its first chief marketing officer in the company’s 23-year history. Ginny McCormick joined the e-commerce giant this week and brings extensive marketing experience in the toy industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently was marketing director of Worldwide Access Point at Amazon, but previously held leadership positions at Hasbro and Mattel. In her new role, Zappos...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Pharrell Williams Pops in Pink Hoodie, Leather Shorts & Chunky Sneakers for Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Blue Book Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell Williams makes a bold statement for his latest appearance. The “Frontin’” rapper attended a Tiffany & Co. event yesterday in Miami to unveil their annual high jewelry Blue Book collection, “Botanica.” The event honored the timeless botanical motifs from Tiffany’s heritage and recognized the brand’s transformable creations and legendary designers. Some of the celebrities who attended include Zoey Deutch and Adria Arjona. For the outfit, Williams donned a bright pink hoodie by Cactus...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Makes a Chic Statement in Structured Minidress & Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Quinta Brunson makes a sleek statement in all black. The “Abbott Elementary” actress and creator attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City yesterday, where she talked about the success of her hit ABC television show “Abbott Elementary” and the inspiration behind it, and her terrifying magic run-in with David Blaine. Also, the show’s musical guest for the night was the Grammy-award-winning artist Lucky Daye, who performed his smash hit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Honors Andre Leon Talley With Tribute Outfit at Funeral Service

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Naomi Campbell attended the Andre Leon Talley’s private funeral today in New York along with his many friends in the fashion world. The ceremony for Talley took place at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem as a celebration of his life and successful career. The supermodel wore a white dress hidden under a massive white furry coat. The coat engulfs almost everything the model is wearing, keeping her warm and comfortable for the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chloë Sevigny Sharpens Up in Walkable Chanel Slingback Heels for ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Red Carpet Screening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chloë Sevigny made a case for high-class glam at a special screening for “The Girl From Plainville” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 47-year-old added a red carpet flair to an elegant tweed ensemble for the occasion. She sported a white jacket that featured a red stitch trim and a zip finish running up the front. The collar ran into a sailor cape on her back. She paired the jacket-turned-top with a white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julia Fox Gets Eccentric In Red Latex Crop Top & Artsy Mermaid Skirt With Shiny Red Heels

Click here to read the full article. Julia Fox knows how to make a bold statement. The model pulled out an eye-catching outfit for a night out with friends at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Fox showcased her sensational style sense for the outing. The “Uncut Gems” star wore a red skintight latex top. The garment had a mock neck and one sleeve that featured a glove. She paired the eccentric design with an artfully patterned mermaid skirt that cascaded down to the floor and included a modest train. The statement piece was also complete with maroon, black, white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Goes Sleek in Romantic Dior Dress & Sharp Louboutin Pumps for Prince’s Trust Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid goes monochrome for her latest red carpet appearance. The model attended the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala in NYC yesterday with her sister Gigi Hadid. The Prince’s Trust started in 1976 with the focus of ending youth unemployment. The trust has helped more than one million young people in more than 20 countries into employment and enterprise in the years since. The gala seeks to celebrate the many young people on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Gives Gold Glamour Colorful Twists in Vintage Givenchy Dress & Sandals for ‘Girl From Plainville’ Finale Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What’s old is truly new (and stunning) again. Elle Fanning arrived at the FYC finale of the Hulu show “The Girl From Plainville” last night in Los Angeles wearing vintage Givenchy Haute Couture and gold Christian Louboutin heeled sandals. The look was absolutely stunning on Fanning, who plays the lead role of Michelle Carter, the woman at the center of the “texting-suicide” case that made headlines. With a dress this opulent, the obvious choice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

114K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy