Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte rematch dismissed by Frank Warren after claims of illegal shove in Wembley showdown

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

FRANK WARREN has rubbished Dillian Whyte's claims that he should get a second crack at Tyson Fury.

The Brixton puncher was knocked out in the sixth-round of Saturday night's bout, but was unhappy with the way he was pushed by Fury moments after the final uppercut was landed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRpFH_0fKe4XjQ00
Tyson Fury knocked Dillian Whyte out on Saturday night Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292r6N_0fKe4XjQ00
Frank Warren has rubbished Whyte's rematch claims Credit: PA

Whyte, 34, felt the bout was ended prematurely - telling Sky Sports: "I should have had time to recover, I had time to go back to my corner.

"Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things.

"I hope he doesn't retire because I want another go."

Fury's promoter Warren is unimpressed with Whyte's rematch plea, however, even likening it to him asking out Hollywood star Julia Roberts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5o8i_0fKe4XjQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U06N_0fKe4XjQ00

Asked whether the Gypsy King should have to fight Whyte again, Warren told talkSPORT: "No. What for? Based upon what?"

When informed of Whyte's comments, Warren added: "When I was younger I was asking to take Julia Roberts out, it never happened.

"The only unsatisfactory thing for him was the fact he got stopped, he got knocked out, and that's the end of it.

"It's not even debatable, it's not even worth even going there. Zero.

"It's not gonna happen Dillian, you've got to fight your way back into contention and good luck to you doing that."

In spite of his public pleas, Whyte is yet to make contact with Fury's representatives regarding a potential rematch.

Warren continued: "No, not heard a word from him.

"He was gone, he was out on his feet. Better that Tyson pushed him than punched him because he would have never got up.

"He doesn't have a case. He was beaten, he was solidly beaten."

Fury, 33, has doubled down on his claim that he will now retire following his victory over Whyte.

The fact of the matter is every fighter, nearly all of them have all come back, very few of them have actually retired

But Warren isn't quite so sure that the Gypsy King has vacated his throne for good.

He revealed: "I wouldn't convince him because it's up to him to convince himself.

"The fact of the matter is every fighter, nearly all of them have all come back, very few of them have actually retired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4tdV_0fKe4XjQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isb0k_0fKe4XjQ00

"You have to remember that he's been in camp continuously now for months and months and so he wants a break from it.

"He'll need a break because he's been working hard and then he'll make a decision."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahWxf_0fKe4XjQ00
Julia Roberts was asked out by Frank Warren Credit: Getty - Contributor

